Jordan Beck leads home run parade, Spokane Indians down Everett 10-2
May 17, 2023 Updated Wed., May 17, 2023 at 9:54 p.m.
From staff reports
EVERETT – Jordan Beck, Nic Kent and Yanquiel Fernandez homered and the Spokane Indians beat the Everett AquaSox 10-2 in the second game of a six-game Northwest League series at Funko Field on Wednesday.
Beck went 3 for 4 with three runs and hit his league-leading 10th homer. Fernandez had two hits and four RBIs.
Spokane’s Cullen Kafka (3-0), pressed into emergency starting duty when scheduled starter Jaden Hill was a late scratch, went five innings. He allowed one run on three hits, striking out five and walking none.
Back-to-back one-out singles in the first inning by Braxton Fulford and Beck put runners on the corners. Fulford scored on a groundout and Juan Guerrero’s RBI double made it 2-0.
Kent hit a two-run homer, his second of the season, in the second inning. Beck added his homer in the third to put the Indians (17-15) up 5-0.
Fulford walked in the fifth and Beck followed with a single. Beck was thrown out trying to steal second, but Fulford scored on the play. Fernandez followed with his seventh homer of the season to make it 7-1.
Fernandez, the reigning NWL Player of the Week, added a two-run double in the eighth.
