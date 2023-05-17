LeAnn Rimes concert officially canceled

May 17, 2023 Updated Wed., May 17, 2023 at 6:53 p.m.

The postponed LeAnn Rimes concert, originally scheduled April 14 at Northern Quest Resort and Casino, has been canceled.

Flight cancellations due to poor air quality prevented the country music star from making it to Spokane in time for the original show.

The resort and Rimes worked to reschedule the show but were unable to. Rimes hopes to perform in Washington soon, according to a statement from the resort.

Full refunds for ticketholders will be automatically credited to each ticket buyer’s account. Refunds will be available at the Northern Quest box office for those who paid cash for tickets.

For questions, email the box office at boxoffice@northernquest.com or call (509) 481-2800.