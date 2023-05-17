Marcus Wilson, one of New Mexico’s top prep players in the class of 2024, commits to Washington State

PULLMAN – Washington State’s men’s basketball program received a commitment from combo guard Marcus Wilson, one of New Mexico’s top prep players in the class of 2024.

The 6-foot-4 Wilson, from Cibola High in Albuquerque, pledged to the Cougars on Tuesday via Twitter. He chose WSU over offers from New Mexico and Fresno State, according to a report from Albuquerque’s KRQE Sports.

Wilson hasn’t received a star rating from 247Sports, but Prephoops.com considers him to be the state’s No. 1 recruit in the class of 2024.

Wilson has spent the past few years playing for the Albuquerque Basketball Club’s Prep team – a travel squad that competes on a national circuit.

He averaged a team-high 15.5 points per game this past season and led the team to the Grind Session World Championships.

The Cougars’ second recruit of the 2024 class, Wilson becomes the first New Mexico product to commit to a Pac-12 team since Bryce Alford pledged to UCLA in 2013.

WSU secured a commitment earlier this month from three-star recruit Adam Njie, a 6-2 combo guard from New York who chose the Cougars over offers from Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Illinois, TCU and Seton Hall, among others.