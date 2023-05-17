‘Nothing short of amazing’: Severely shorthanded Community Colleges of Spokane softball team keeps title hopes alive

Members of the Community Colleges of Spokane softball team huddle during a Northwest Athletic Conference game this season. (Destiny McCoy/CCS Athletics)

By Dave Cook For The Spokesman-Review

Injuries have been a major no-no this season for the Community Colleges of Spokane softball team.

That’s because first-year head coach Terry McIntyre and his team of resilient young women have had to endure an entire 40-game schedule with just nine or 10 players. The Sasquatch head into this week’s 16-team Northwest Athletic Conference Championships in Portland with an 18-22 record, but with a stout defense capable of keeping their championship aspirations alive.

“It’s been nothing short of amazing,” said McIntyre, a first-year head coach barely eight months into his tenure.

He assumed his role last September already short-handed, and he watched the active roster shrink to nine players as the season got underway. Players were unavailable for various reasons, not unlike the ebb and flow most collegiate athletic programs go through. But having no subs available put CCS on the edge of the cliff every game it played, knowing that nine players had to always be in the game.

“There was nothing we could do,” McIntyre said. “We knew what we had, and we had to go to work when the numbers dwindled. It became, ‘How do we stay healthy and how do we compete?’ ”

As the spring quarter began, McIntyre and assistant coaches Steve Sebesta and Lindsie Scholwinski used a family connection to get a 10th player added. Freshman Gianna McCoy, out of Central Valley High, was already on the roster, but then her 25-year-old sister, Haylee, enrolled in classes.

Despite having to “knock the proverbial rust off,” McIntyre said, the elder McCoy sister provides much-needed peace of mind as a sub off the bench.

“We knew if one person went down we couldn’t do it,” McIntyre said. “We had to all be there and focused at all times.”

One of the team’s most important returning players was first baseman Makayla Reid from Yakima’s East Valley High. She’s in her third year on the team thanks to an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Reid wasn’t sure what she wanted to do athletically or academically after the 2022 season.

She’s looking at continuing to play in Arizona or North Carolina after this season and is wrapping up an associate’s degree in business administration. She’s hoping to continue her studies in marketing and social media, and possibly graphic design and technology.

“I figured I might as well play a sport I really love,” she said of returning to assist helping to rebuild and reshape the program. “And I really do. We pick each other up, which is really a huge thing for our team.”

Eight of the team’s 10 players have played in all 40 games, including freshman pitcher Alison Shaler from Northwest Christian High.

Shaler has pitched nearly 200 innings this season and has only been relieved on the mound a handful of times.

She remembers pitching a little more than 150 innings as a sophomore in high school, but said it’s a game-changer doing that at the collegiate level.

“We’ve all been jumping on her back for sure,” McIntyre said. “As she goes, we go.”

The Sasquatch are ranked in the middle of the 26-team NWAC when it comes to hitting (.326 team average) and pitching (7.48 earned-run average). Sophomore shortstop Dayton Kell leads the offense with a .416 average, seven home runs and 41 RBIs.

But CCS is No. 2 in the conference with a .958 fielding average, with an average of just one error per game.

The Sasquatch trail the NWAC’s best team, Bellevue (37-2), by just .003 in that category.

“It definitely hasn’t been easy,” Shaler said of her debut season with CCS. “But as good as a defense we’ve had has made it a lot nicer.”

This week’s tournament takes place at Delta Park in Portland. CCS will enter as the No. 13 seed and open against No. 4 Clackamas (31-11) at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in a rematch of what McIntyre called an “epic battle” earlier this season when Clackamas prevailed 21-16 .

“We feel like we can redeem ourselves Thursday,” McIntyre said.

CCS won the NWAC title in 1998 and 2015 – both under NWAC Hall of Fame coach Janet Skaife.

North Idaho College (36-9), the No. 3 seed, is in the opposite bracket and opens at 10 a.m. Thursday against No. 14 Wenatchee Valley (18-24). CCS lost a pair of one-run games to the Cardinals last week.

McIntyre said his team will try to avoid the loser’s bracket, where the potential exists to play three games on Friday. “Our goal is to win our first two and stay in that winner’s bracket. If we drop one on Thursday, Friday is an uphill battle for sure.”

McIntrye said next year will be a different atmosphere. He and his staff have lined up a team of 20 when classes begin again in the fall.

Seven of the 10 players on the current roster are from the Inland Northwest. Another, freshman Katie Kaczka from Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) High, hasn’t played this season because of an illness.

The flavor of having local players on his team is a priority, and McIntyre looks forward to having fresh arms and fresh legs to insert into the lineup.

“You need to rotate players into games to make sure you have peak performance,” he said.

McIntyre praises strength and conditioning coach Travis Warner and athletic trainer Phoebe Duke for keeping his team healthy – a dire necessity under the circumstances. He’s also given the team ample rest between games, especially for Shaler and the team’s lone catcher, sophomore McKenna Cottrell from Freeman High.

“There’s no rest for the weary, I guess,” McIntyre said. “This season was definitely a learning experience for all of us.”