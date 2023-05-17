Opening scrimmage at NBA Draft Combine comes with mixed results for Gonzaga’s Drew Timme

The opening possession of Wednesday’s scrimmage at the NBA draft combine probably looked familiar to anyone who’s followed Gonzaga’s basketball program the last three seasons.

The ball found Drew Timme on the edge of the key. The All-American immediately went to work on Illinois’ Terrence Shannon Jr., using a shot fake to get his defender off the floor before taking a dribble and knocking down a shot off the glass.

Timme scored on the opening possession, but it was a mixed bag for Gonzaga’s all-time leading scorer in his first live game action at the 2023 draft combine. Timme missed an uncontested layup on his next attempt and scored just twice more as his Team Bradds – coached by Utah Jazz assistant Evan Bradds – fell into a 30-point hole before losing 107-88 to Team Bailey, coached by Detroit Pistons assistant Brandon Bailey.

Timme’s six points came on 3-of-7 shooting from the field, and the GU forward missed his only 3-point attempt at Chicago’s Wintrust Arena. He also had three rebounds, three fouls, one assist and two turnovers. Timme was minus-10 in his 18 minutes on the floor.

Despite his production over three years at Gonzaga, the senior forward is not widely considered to be an NBA draft pick and hopes to use his second appearance at the combine in as many years to improve his stock among front-office personnel – many of whom were in the building for Wednesday’s 5-on-5 portion.

Gonzaga teammate Julian Strawther participated in speed and agility drills earlier this week but was one of 37 players to opt out of scrimmaging at the combine. Strawther is expected to hear his name called at the NBA draft next month in Brooklyn, New York.

Timme’s production on Wednesday was modest compared to his numbers at the same event last year, when the Gonzaga star scored 13 points in his first scrimmage and 21 in the second, leading his team both days.

To stake down a role in the NBA, Timme will likely have to become a more consistent perimeter shooter and make improvements on the defensive end.

Timme hit 4 of 5 3-pointers in one scrimmage last year but watched his only 3-point attempt Wednesday carom off the back of the rim.

Timme averaged 21.2 points as a senior at Gonzaga, but he made just four 3-pointers and shot 16% from behind the arc.

He fared better in the 3-point star drill on Monday in Chicago, making 12 of 25 shots .

“The big thing with Drew Timme is teams want to see if he can stretch the floor,” ESPN’s Bobby Marks said on the ESPN2 broadcast Wednesday. “That’s going to be the thing. I asked him about that at Gonzaga and he said, ‘Team first. I’m not worried about my own stats.’ But that’s something, and you saw the miss there, if he’s going to make it in this league he’s going to have to stretch the floor.”

Timme still showed flashes of the footwork that made him one of the top interior players in college basketball the past three seasons. On one possession, Timme caught the ball at the top of the key, dribbled and pulled off one of his signature moves, spinning past Kentucky star and close friend Oscar Tshiebwe for an easy layup.

“The best footwork in all of college basketball, so good when he catches the basketball around the rim,” ESPN2 analyst LaPhonso Ellis said. “Can finish with either hand but has a counter to every counter in his bag.”

The two-time West Coast Conference Player of the Year also showed discipline on the defensive end, standing in to take a charge from Tshiebwe during the second quarter.

“He’s got tremendous instincts on the defensive end, and I think his footwork has greatly improved, and I think that’s going to be important for him to try and get a spot in the league,” Ellis said.

“Not only does he have to improve his 3-point shooting ability, but his footwork and ability to be able to contain guys getting to the basket.”

Timme fared well in the strength and agility portion of the combine, registering the top lane agility time among participating centers at 10.93 seconds. Strawther was just a hair slower, clocking 10.94.

In the three-quarter-court sprint, Timme’s time of 3.34 seconds was 41st among participants while Strawther’s 3.31 was 31st. Timme’s standing vertical leap (26 inches) and max vertical leap (35) were both on the low end of things.

Strawther posted a standing vertical leap of 27.5 inches and max vertical leap of 34.5 inches.

Timme will participate in one more scrimmage at the combine on Thursday. ESPN2’s coverage will run from 1-5 p.m.

Washington State forward Mouhamed Gueye is also attending the NBA draft combine but elected not to participate in scrimmages.