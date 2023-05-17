School levies pass in Kootenai County, warding off threat of campus closures

Voters in Kootenai County approved several school levies in Tuesday’s election, after similar levies failed in March.

Coeur d’Alene Public Schools’ two-year, $25 million supplemental levy passed with 63.5% of the vote.

The levy represents about 25% of the district’s annual operating budget.

“I am so proud to be part of this community,” school board chair Rebecca Smith said in a statement late Tuesday. “Voters sent a message tonight that our kids are our #1 priority; that our teachers and schools are worth our collective investment; and that coming together for a common purpose is what unites this community and will move us forward.”

Last month the school board declared a financial emergency and anticipated needing to cut programing, reduce staff by 300 employees and close one or two elementary schools if the levy was rejected.

The board rescinded the financial emergency Wednesday.

“It’s a good day,” Smith said.

Vice Chair Casey Morrisroe said he visited all 17 schools in the district Wednesday where there was “a great vibe with our kids and our staff.”

“I’m glad everybody can take a sigh of relief now,” Trustee Lesli Bjerke said.

A perpetual version of the supplemental levy narrowly failed in March, with 49% voting in favor and 51% voting against. The board decided to rerun it as a regular two-year levy.

Another levy, which would have been $25 million over five years for safety and operations, also failed in March, with 54.5% voting in favor. The levy required a 55% majority to pass. The board decided against running that levy again in order to focus on the more important supplemental levy.

“We are humbled by the trust the community has placed in us and pledge our commitment to continue to use the levy funding in the most financially responsible way to benefit our students,” Superintendent Shon Hocker said.

Meanwhile, 54% voted in favor of Lakeland Joint School District’s two-year, $9.5 supplemental million levy.

Lakeland’s two-year, $1.15 million building maintenance levy had a similar margin. About 55.21% voted in favor of the second levy, which requires a 55% majority to pass.

Both Lakeland levies also failed in March, but that election had a low turnout.

Voters in West Bonner School District, which includes Priest River, rejected a $4.7 million supplemental levy, with 51.6% voting against.

The Kootenai County Republican Central Committee campaigned against the Coeur d’Alene and both Lakeland levies. But the North Idaho Republicans, a group that includes about 30 former Republican elected leaders in Kootenai County who say the central committee has become extreme, campaigned in support of them.