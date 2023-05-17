Sean V. O’Brien: The future is bright for Washington’s FFA students

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

By Sean V. O’Brien

This past weekend, the 93rd FFA Convention & Expo was held in the Tri-Cities. About 2,000 student members, instructors and their supporters gathered from across the state to learn about careers in the agriculture industry and compete in FFA’s Career & Leadership Development Events.

Throughout the multiday convention, students had the opportunity to meet with university and industry representatives and hear from state and national leaders. They were challenged to develop critical thinking and effective decision-making skills, foster teamwork, and promote communication while recognizing the value of competition and individual achievement through the workshop competitions, referred to as CDEs and LDEs.

At the invitation of state Rep. April Connors of Kennewick – a former FFA member and long-time supporter of the organization – I joined her colleague state Rep. Mark Klicker of Walla Walla and other community volunteers to judge the Prepared Public Speaking LDE. The skills demonstrated by the participants were nothing short of impressive.

Students presented speeches six to eight minutes long covering topics ranging from the future of our state’s agricultural workforce and flood prevention to forest management reforms, catastrophic wildfire recovery, and the rising role of entomophagy – the practice of eating insects – in developing new, accessible sources of protein. (The jury’s still out on whether I’ll be trying the toasted grasshoppers at the next Mariners game.)

The poise and professionalism espoused by these young students could rival any boardroom CEO or elected official. They competed at the local level to then move on to this state contest; the winners are then awarded the opportunity to represent Washington state at the National FFA Convention & Expo. With the talent I witnessed this past weekend, we will be well represented in Indianapolis this fall.

My colleague Pam Lewison, Washington Policy Center’s agriculture research director, judged another competition – the Agricultural Issues Forum LDE – a team-based event in which students research and present both the pros and cons of an issue before a panel of judges. These were no lighthearted or surface-level topics – they ranged from Supreme Court decisions to state predator management plans, environmental planning to immigration reform.

Imagine if our elected officials had to provide arguments both for and against a specific issue before them – how much easier would it be to find common ground if our leaders demonstrated the abilities these young students have developed? This expertise will serve them well in their lives and careers ahead.

A message the students heard throughout the convention and echoed on stage by Rosella Mosby, president of the Washington State Farm Bureau, was that “without labor, neither knowledge nor wisdom can accomplish much.” Farmers and farming students know this personally.

As Mosby told the members, “FFA gives you an edge, equipping you with the skills the real world is looking for. Opportunities to develop skills, explore careers, and make industry connections set you up for personal growth that carries you forward into adulthood. You are the future innovators of Washington agriculture.”

FFA’s curriculum is built upon three pillars of agricultural education: classroom instruction, supervised agricultural experiences and life skills. As the first line of the FFA Creed states, “I believe in the future of agriculture, with a faith born not of words but of deeds…” FFA students walk the talk – their skills are put to good use through hard work, both on and off the farm. We should all be heartened by the bright future ahead for our rural communities and our state as a whole with these impressive young people stepping up to be the next generation of leaders.

I should add, it wasn’t all business during the convention. There was also some fun – or, as one may say, there was a party in the back. It took a lot of hard work to grow the mullets displayed in the mullet competition!

Congratulations to all Washington State FFA members on their accomplishments this year.

Sean V. O’Brien is Eastern Washington director for Washington Policy Center. He is the former executive director of the Congressional Western Caucus and is based in the Tri-Cities. Members of the Cowles family, owners of The Spokesman-Review, have previously hosted fundraisers for the Washington Policy Center and sit on the organization’s board.