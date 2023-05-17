Sheriff’s office, medical examiner investigating suicide at Eastern State
May 17, 2023 Updated Wed., May 17, 2023 at 6:38 p.m.
The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported suicide at Eastern State Hospital.
The sheriff’s office responded to Eastern State Hospital at about 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday, sheriff’s office spokesman Cpl. Mark Gregory said. The hospital confirmed that there was an “incident” on Monday, but did not provide further details.
The sheriff’s office is investigating the death along with the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office, which will provide the official cause and manner of death.
The Medical Examiner’s Office did not have additional details on Wednesday afternoon.
