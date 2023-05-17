Stocks snap back on hopes for U.S. debt breakthrough

By Rita Nazareth Bloomberg

Stocks rose on hopes that a narrower group of Washington negotiators will help break a deadlock on raising the debt ceiling to avoid a U.S. default.

The S&P 500 rebounded from a late-day slide on Tuesday as President Joe Biden and lawmakers struck a cautiously optimistic tone on finding bipartisan middle ground, with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy telling CNBC he’s confident there will be no debt default. Treasurys stabilized.

“We don’t want to get too excited as the two sides reportedly remain far apart,” said Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman. “However, we get the sense that there is a real effort to avert a debt ceiling catastrophe as the X-date of June 1 is fast approaching. Stay tuned.”

Also helping sentiment was a rally in regional banks after Western Alliance Bancorp reported growth in deposits, easing worries about the health of the industry. Target stood by its annual outlook after posting higher-than-expected profit in the first quarter, even as “softening sales trends” threaten to crimp short-term results.

Markets are betting on a rocky end to the debt ceiling debate, but if they are wrong, investors may miss out on the gains, according to Amy Wu Silverman, head of derivatives strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

“The tale of optimism does not exist,” she told Bloomberg Television. “Is there a possibility of a congressional miracle? If it at all comes in a little bit easier than we expect, that right tail is very cheap.”