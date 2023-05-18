100 years ago in Spokane: Maurice Codd’s defense attorneys avoided being disbarred after his spectacle of a murder trial

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

As expected, three of Maurice Codd’s defense attorneys were exonerated after a Washington State Bar committee dismissed charges in a disbarment hearing.

They had been accused of bribing witnesses and suborning perjury in the controversial Codd murder trial, which resulted in Codd’s acquittal.

The Spokane County prosecutor testified against them in the hearing and called it a “clean-cut case” of unethical practice. He said their shenanigans had made the public “skeptical of our profession.”

He said the attorneys provided money and goods to Beatrice Sant to get her to testify on Codd’s behalf.

The case for disbarment, however, had been weakened a few days earlier when the board ruled that Sant’s testimony in the hearing was inadmissible since she was a convicted perjurer.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the disbarment committee dismissed the charges.

From the parenting beat: A keynote speaker at the Inland Empire Sunday School Association convention urged parents to lighten up on their children and quit treating them with century-old methods.

“There is nothing wrong with the young people of today except that they are misunderstood by many people, including their parents and teachers,” the Chicago pastor said. “There are also morally ‘cross-eyed’ people who cannot see anything good in the actions of our youth. Wooden-legged people who cannot dance get together and pass resolutions against dancing.”