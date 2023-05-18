District track and field: Mead junior Charlotte Cullen brings hard-earned confidence to district meet

By Keenan Gray For The Spokesman-Review

When high school sports returned to Washington during spring 2021 following the pandemic, Mead freshman Charlotte Cullen was in search of a new activity in her first year of high school.

“After soccer season in eighth grade, I was just kind of looking for a sport that I was passionate about,” she said. “I tried ballet and that did not click, and then I tried running just a mile every other day in my neighborhood, and I was like, ‘I kind of like this.’ ”

Cullen’s parents signed her up for cross country. It was challenging for her, but the condensed six-week program during the “COVID year” was a good introduction to the sport of running.

Two weeks after the conclusion of cross country, Cullen signed up for another sport – track and field.

“Coming off what was like back-to-back with cross country to track, I felt ready for it,” Cullen said. “I was nervous because I was like, ‘These girls are fast. I’m just a little freshman.’ I didn’t do track in eighth grade, so it was brand new.”

After competing in 5,000-meter races during the cross country season, Cullen wasn’t convinced she could find success in distance races on the track. Instead, she elected to run sprints – but only for a week.

After racing the 400 in her first meet, Cullen ran the 800 in the second . Her first attempt finished in 2 minutes, 30.5 seconds – a solid effort for someone who had never done it before.

By the end of her freshman year, she took 6 seconds off her 800 time, including a 2:24.59 effort at the GSL culminating event.

“I thought I was going to be a 400 girl,” Cullen said. “I did track workouts on my own and I was like, ‘I’m not going over 400.’ And then as I kept going, I started to really like this 800, so that kind of became my sweet spot.”

A new excitement for running had built in a span of months . It was the momentum she needed heading into her sophomore year, which was a highly anticipated cross country season for the Mead girls program.

With all seven of its GSL championship team members back from the spring cross country season, including Cullen, the Panthers won the program’s first state title in 33 years.

“I knew Mead had a legacy and I knew I’m part of something that has to defend that legacy,” said Cullen, who finished 20th individually at the 2021 state meet. “Just working with the team … I’m here for them, and I’m here to just run my heart out and have a great time doing it.”

Not even a year into running, Cullen had asserted herself as a special talent. Coach Dori Whitford watched it all unfold.

“I’ve worked with a lot of girls,” Whitford said. “(Charlotte) takes it kind of one more level of speed and can handle it.”

Cullen was primed for the 2022 track season thanks to winter indoor track and field becoming a popular activity with the opening of the Podium near Riverfront Park.

“I was just at the Podium and never ever wanted to leave,” Cullen said. “I wanted to be there every day and race all the time. Then the track season hit, and I was like, ‘I like this way more than cross country,’ and it just kept going from there.”

Despite her preparedness, Cullen’s track season didn’t pan out like she had wanted . While Cullen improved upon her times and qualified for her first state track meet, she fell short of her goals, even with capturing two state medals.

“I was honestly disappointed,” Cullen said. “I thought I could have been faster, and I had a lot of regret after state. I thought my 800 was awful, and my (4x400 relay), I thought I kind of let my team down. I knew I probably could have gone faster.”

Determined to make a change, Cullen went back to work to prepare for the next cross country season.

“Junior cross country, I was like, ‘I’m not having any regrets this season. I’m not holding back at all.’ ” Cullen said. “This is all out and we’re going to go for it.“

Cullen stayed true to her word. Last fall, she dipped well below her 5K time from the year before, running a personal-best time of 18:27.1. She improved on her finish at state, placing 11th – just 2 seconds out of the top 10.

Cullen’s confidence was growing and Whitford could see it.

“She is incredibly tough and incredibly focused,” Whitford said. “She’s just got it; she really does have it all. So I think at that time, I thought she was going to be good. … I don’t think she believed me.”

It’s been a memorable spring track season for Cullen . She traveled to California to race the nation’s top distance runners in the Arcadia Invitational, then at the Oregon Relays at Hayward Field in Eugene.

“There’s such a big difference between sophomore Charlotte and junior Charlotte,” Cullen said. “It’s mentality, physicality, strength – it’s a huge difference, and it’s felt amazing. I hardly have any regrets this season compared to last season. I feel like this season I see every opportunity as a time to PR and an opportunity to be my best.”

Cullen sits atop the District 8 rankings in the 800 (2:11.93) and 1,600 (5:05.72) heading into this weekend’s state-qualifying meet at Richland High on Friday and Saturday, where temperatures will be near in the upper 90s both days.

“It’s going to be hot, but that shouldn’t hold me back,” Cullen said. “Just get through prelims and then Saturday, just hit some big marks.”

4A boysRodney Minette, Central Valley: The defending District 8 champion in shot put, the Utah Valley University commit continues to aim for the 60-foot mark, having thrown 57-5 earlier this season. He ranks first in the state in the event.

Evan Bruce, Lewis and Clark: Fast times are coming at the right time for the Washington State University commit. Bruce heads into districts with times of 4:23.20 in the 1,600 and 9:18.99 in the 3,200 – both top two in District 8.

4A girlsNicole Bissell, Central Valley: With times of 2:15.14 in the 800, 4:57.66 in the 1,600 and 11:00.64 in the 3,200, the Washington State University recruit ranks first in the district in each and could qualify for state in all three.

Rhyan Madden, Gonzaga Prep: Madden has been nothing but great in all three sprint events but has excelled the most in the 400. Ranked first in the district, Madden’s personal best is 58.31 .

3A boysDominick Corley, Mead: The junior is first in the 100 (10.45) and 200 (21.43) in districts by a substantial amount. He’s after his first state meet berth as an individual competitor.

Boden Gardner, Mt. Spokane: The Wildcats’ 4x400 relay anchor hopes to have a breakout race in the open 400. With a personal-best time of 49.12, Gardner could dip under the 49 seconds for the first time.

3A girlsAddy MacArthur, University: In her first healthy season of competing, the sophomore has thrown 42-8½ in shot put and 133-8 in discus during the past few weeks, placing her No. 1 in the district.

Karissa Lindner, Mt. Spokane: One of the most improved athletes in the GSL, she ranks first in the district in the long jump at 17-11½. The senior looks to qualify for her first state meet.