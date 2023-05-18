Ex-NIC professor who dumped water bucket on trustee blamed him for college’s problems

A former North Idaho College professor arrested Tuesday for dumping water on an NIC trustee blamed the trustee for losing his job and for the college’s accreditation troubles, court documents said.

Zachary P. Shallbetter, 39, of Spokane, entered Trustee Todd Banducci’s office in Coeur d’Alene and threw a bucket of water and cleaning chemicals at Banducci, according to police reports. The liquid spilled over him, papers on his desk and his computer.

Shallbetter took the bucket from window cleaners outside the building.

The plastic bucket probably held 5 gallons, police said.

Banducci tried to catch the bucket, then tackled Shallbetter. Others in the office separated the two and helped subdue Shallbetter until he calmed down and agreed to wait in another room for police to arrive. Banducci asked to press charges and performed a citizen’s arrest.

Shallbetter is charged with two misdemeanors: battery and malicious injury to property. He was released from Kootenai County Jail on a $600 bond later that day.

Shallbetter held a one-year special appointment as an assistant professor to teach web and graphic design. His contract ended on May 12.

“His departure from NIC had nothing to do with Trustee Banducci or any member of the board or any adverse action, so his actions made absolutely no sense to me,” President Nick Swayne said.

Shallbetter finished his exit interview with the college about 30 minutes before the incident late Tuesday morning.

Police said Shallbetter believes Banducci is to blame for all of the problems at NIC, and that he caused him and others to lose their jobs. Banducci has been at the center of the school’s ongoing accreditation crisis.

Although Shallbetter was extremely upset, law enforcement said he was cooperative and did not indicate that he wished to physically harm Banducci. He said something to the effect of, “I hope the water is the worst he gets.”

In an interview with KHQ, Shallbetter said he thought about what he could do that wouldn’t hurt Banducci.

“I don’t regret it,” Shallbetter told KHQ. “I don’t know if I would do it again a second time, but my rage was not for me, it was for everybody around me that cares and tries so hard and is completely powerless.”

In a written statement, Banducci said Shallbetter crossed a line.

“Clearly, this is a troubled individual who has misrepresented the facts of our encounter,” he said. “Violent events in the workplace like this create a sense of fear and vulnerability for everyone involved.”

Swayne, Board Chair Greg McKenzie and the Faculty Assembly Executive Board all condemned the attack.

“Violence and physical intimidation are simply not OK, not on this campus or in any setting,” Swayne said.

McKenzie said everyone can agree that “intimidation in one’s workplace is unacceptable.”