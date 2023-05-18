Local golfers Joel Dahmen, Russell Grove have work to do to make cut at PGA Championship
May 18, 2023 Updated Thu., May 18, 2023 at 10:02 p.m.
ROCHESTER, New York – Clarkston native Joel Dahmen is tied for 76th after a 4-over-par 74 at the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club .
Dahmen hit nine of 14 fairways Thursday, ranking tied for ninth in driving accuracy, but he had trouble around the greens (one of three on sand saves) and finished with 34 putts.
Dahmen had two bogeys on each side. His lone birdie came on the 163-yard par-3 15th when he holed a putt from 4 feet, 8 inches. He tees off at 9:36 a.m. Friday.
North Idaho College golf coach Russell Grove responded with six straight pars after a bogey on No. 2. He made double bogeys on Nos. 9, 11 and 13 to drop to 7 over. Play was suspended due to darkness with Grove on No. 14. The start of the opening round was delayed nearly two hours by frost.
Grove will complete his first round Friday morning, weather permitting, and is scheduled to tee off in round two at 6:17 a.m.
