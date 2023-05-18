Peer report reviews NIC’s progress ahead of accreditation decision next month

A peer evaluation of a campus visit last month acknowledges that North Idaho College is making progress toward addressing accreditation eligibility, but has more work to do.

“The institution must overcome its current environment of distrust, poor communication, conspiracy, and the debilitating undercurrent of placing other priorities above those that are in the best interest of the institution,” the report said.

The report summarized the findings of a five-member peer evaluation team that visited the college April 26-27 in response to a sanction issued earlier this year by the college’s accreditor, Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities.

NIC received the final version of the report Wednesday, after they had a chance to provide feedback.

The report analyzed NIC’s compliance with numerous standards and eligibility requirements that were outlined in the sanction. Many have to do with governance and leadership.

The report concluded that the college’s future hinges on both the president and board of trustees working together to govern the college effectively.

The report did not make a recommendation to the commission one way or the other regarding accreditation.

The NWCCU’s board of commissioners will consider the report at their June 20-23 meeting, where they will make a decision about NIC’s accreditation.

NIC representatives will be allowed to attend the meeting and respond to questions.

In response to the report, the board Wednesday voted not to oppose NIC President Nick Swayne’s recent motion for summary judgment in his lawsuit against NIC.

Swayne is suing NIC for placing him on administrative leave without cause in December. He is seeking to be reinstated without going to trial.

Both the sanction and the report flag as a major concern the ongoing litigation and uncertainty about who the chief executive officer is at NIC.

Last month, the board nullified Swayne’s contract but kept him as acting president.

At the same time, interim president Greg South remains on paid administrative leave in good standing.

NIC Board Chair Greg McKenzie indicated he thought Swayne’s motion was made in bad faith, but that stepping aside was the best thing to do for the college.

“While I believe Dr. Swayne’s motion for summary judgement was aimed at increased tensions between the board and Dr. Swayne, and may have been an invitation to further the opposition between board and Dr. Swayne, I also believe that the board should not accept this invitation,” McKenzie said. “Rather, upon significant reflection regarding the best interests of the institution I believe that consistent with the NWCCU peer evaluation report, the board should attempt to work with the president in a spirit of compromise and unity.”

Swayne requested the summary judgement two days after Judge Cynthia Meyer upheld her March 3 preliminary injunction requiring NIC to keep Swayne as president for the remainder of his lawsuit.