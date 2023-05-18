This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
May 18, 2023 Updated Thu., May 18, 2023 at 7:03 p.m.
Bestsellers
Publishers Weekly
Fiction
1. “Happy Place,” Emily Henry (Berkley)
2. “The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece,” Tom Hanks (Knopf)
3. “Fourth Wing,” Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)
4. “The 23rd Midnight,” James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)
5. “Queen Charlotte,” Julia Quinn (Avon)
6. “Demon Copperhead,” Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)
7. “The Covenant of Water,” Abraham Verghese (Grove)
8. “The Wedding Planner,” Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
9. “Simply Lies,” David Baldacci (Grand Central)
10. “Hello Beautiful,” Ann Napolitano (Dial)
Nonfiction
1. “Magnolia Table, Vol. 3,” Joanna Gaines (Morrow)
2. “Spare,” Prince Harry (Random House)
3. “Disruptive Thinking,” T.D. Jakes (Faithwords)
4. “The Light We Carry,” Michelle Obama (Crown)
5. “The Wager,” David Grann (Doubleday)
6. “The Daddy Diaries,” Andy Cohen (Holt)
7. “Outlive,” Peter Attia (Harmony)
8. “Y’all Eat Yet?” Miranda Lambert (Dey Street){&end}
9. “The Creative Act,” Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)
10. “The Glucose Goddess Method,” Jessie Inchauspe (Simon Element)
