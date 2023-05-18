USF transfer linebacker Davon Hicks signs with Washington State

PULLMAN – Washington State’s football program added depth to its linebacking corps, signing South Florida transfer Davon Hicks.

The Cougars announced Thursday over Twitter that Hicks will join the program this fall after spending the past two seasons with the Bulls.

The 6-foot, 215-pound Hicks appeared in 11 games as a sophomore last season, making one start. He totaled 33 tackles, with 3½ for loss. Hicks played in 10 games as a true freshman in 2021, primarily on special teams.

Hicks entered the transfer portal on April 17 and committed to UConn 10 days later, but reopened his recruitment earlier this month.

A graduate of Vero Beach (Florida) High, Hicks came to USF as a three-star recruit and the No. 111 prep outside linebacker in the country, according to ESPN. He chose the Bulls over offers from Cincinnati, Iowa State and Appalachian State, among others.

Hicks will compete with Texas transfer Devin Richardson and Maryland transfer Ahmad McCullough, who are the favorites to start at linebacker next season. Veteran Cougar Kyle Thornton is also in the mix, and redshirt freshman Hudson Cedarland had some bright moments during spring camp.