Yanquiel Fernandez, Juan Guerrero come through in 10th; Spokane Indians edge Everett 11-9

Yanquiel Fernandez and Juan Guerrero delivered run-scoring hits in the 10th inning and the Spokane Indians beat the Everett AquaSox 11-9 in a High-A Northwest League game at Funko Field in Everett.

The Indians (18-15) have taken two of three from the AquaSox (17-18) in the series.

It’s the Indians’ first extra-innings win this season.

Jordan Beck went 2 for 5 with two RBIs and Zach Kokoska had two hits, including a home run. Six Spokane batters had multiple hits.

With Braxton Fulford as the extra-inning runner at second base, Fernandez lined one to right field that got by Alberto Rodriguez and went to the wall. Fulford scored easily and Fernandez ended up with a triple.

Guerrero followed with an RBI single to make it 11-9.

In the bottom half, Bryce McGowan put two on with two down in his second inning of relief. Manager Robinson Cancel called on Anderson Bido, who struck out Randy Bednar to end the game.

The Indians trailed 5-4 entering the eighth inning, but rallied.

Kokoska led off with a single and came around on Aiverson Rodriguez’ game-tying triple. Ben Sems followed with a single up the middle to plate Rodriguez.

Nic Kent followed with a single and Braiden Ward was hit to load the bases with no outs. Sems scored on a passed ball and the other runners moved up a base.

Fulford drew a walk to load them again for Beck, the league’s leaders in homers and RBI, who lined a single to right to bring in Kent. Guerrero hit a sacrifice fly to make it 9-5.

The comeback didn’t stick. Tyler Ahearn came on for the ninth inning with a four-run lead and allowed a pair of two-run homers to Bednar and James Parker – the seventh- and nine-place hitters in the Everett lineup and Parker’s second of the night.

Spokane took a 1-0 lead in the third on an RBI double by Kent. They doubled it in the fourth on Kokoska’s eighth homer of the season.

Parker went deep in the bottom half, his third, to make it 2-1.

Spokane loaded the bases with one out in the fifth. Beck walked to force in a run, and long fly out to left by Fernandez brought in another.

The AquaSox made it a one-run game again in the bottom half on a two-run double by Axel Sanchez.

After an infield single and a walk to start the seventh, Sanchez hit another two-run double off Luis Amoroso.

Indians starer Jarrod Cande went four innings and allowed one run on three hits and three walks with four strikeouts.

The Spokane bullpen allowed eight runs on nine hits and five walks over six innings.

Seattle Mariners utility player Dylan Moore played for Everett as part of a minor league rehab assignment. The 30-year-old hit in the second spot in the order and went 0 for 2.

The series continues Friday at 7:05 p.m.