Mt. Spokane’s Karissa Lindner breaks own school record in long jump at District 8 4A/3A meet

Mt. Spokane's Karissa Lindner, right, tries to catch Walla Walla sprinter Ashlyn Nielsen during the 4x100 relay at the District 8 4A/3A track and field championships in Richland.

May 19, 2023 Updated Fri., May 19, 2023 at 10:49 p.m.

By Keenan Gray For The Spokesman-Review

RICHLAND – When the weather brought the heat the first day of the District 4A/3A track and field championships, Mt. Spokane’s Karissa Lindner used it to her advantage.

The senior battled through 95-degree temperatures at Fran Rish Stadium on Friday to pick up two district titles in the 3A girls long jump and 100-meter run, advancing to next weekend’s state meet in Tacoma.

Sporting “Wonder Woman” socks, Lindner soared in the long jump with a mark of 18 feet, 1 inch to win the competition by more than a foot.

That jump beat her school record by 2 inches.

“I was kind of nervous,” Lindner said. “My first few jumps were 16 and 15, and I was like, ‘What am I doing?’ I just cleared my mind and went for it and turned out doing great.”

Moments after, Lindner was in the blocks for the 100 and came away with another personal-best of 12.27 seconds, shattering a 20-year-old school record.

“I haven’t gotten this excited in so long,” Lindner said. “I thought there were going to be girls so much better than me from the MCC, but I kind of just blew them out of the water.”

Mead’s Kadmiel Lopez came away with his first district title in the 3A boys pole vault, clearing 14-0 to best his third-place effort from last year’s district meet (13-6).

“I came into it pretty confident knowing what I can do,” said Lopez, whose personal best is 15-1. “I showed up, did what I could and here I am.”

Central Valley’s Brandon Thomas won two events in the boys ambulatory section, the first coming in the 100 (13.73), followed by a 123-9 in discus.

Cheney’s Caitlin Shaffer picked up three wins in the girls wheelchair division in the 100 (28.57), 800 (3:53.11) and javelin (10-8).

Mead’s Charlotte and Nora Cullen won their respective events in 3A girls. Charlotte won the 800 in 2:14.13 and Nora the 400 in 58.20.

Gonzaga Prep’s Rhyan Madden and Mt. Spokane’s Boden Gardner won 400 races. Madden capturing the 4A girls title in 58.93 and Gardner won the 3A boys in 49.67.

Mt. Spokane’s Ben Sonneland took the 3A boys 800 in 1:54.74.

University’s Addy MacArthur threw 40-10½ to win the 3A girls shot put by nearly 3 feet.

Lewis and Clark’s Evan Bruce held off Hanford’s Eduardo Tobon to win the 4A boys 3,200 in 9:35.96.

Central Valley’s Nicole Bissell dipped under 11 minutes in the 4A girls 3,200, winning in 10:51.44.

Mead’s Raegan Borg prevailed in the 3A girls 3,200 in 11:04.16.

Central Valley’s Alex Schneidmiller threw 139-11 to win the 4A boys discus.

Cheney’s Shauna Elliott cleared 5-0 to win the 3A girls high jump. Teammate Joy Assonken threw 119-5 to win the 3A girls javelin.

Ferris’ Jacinda Distel won the girls ambulatory javelin (49-3) and shot put (19-6).

Gonzaga Prep’s Kaylin McMahon bested Chiawana’s Presley Smith in the 4A girls long jump with a 17-1½.