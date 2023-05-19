Report: Washington State forward Mouhamed Gueye will remain in NBA draft
May 19, 2023 Updated Fri., May 19, 2023 at 4:23 p.m.
From staff reports
Washington State received a definitive answer on the future of 6-foot-11 sophomore forward Mouhamed Gueye on Tuesday.
According to CBS Sports college basketball reporter Jon Rothstein, Gueye is staying in the 2023 NBA draft.
Gueye averaged 14.3 points and 8.4 rebounds per game last season.
This year’s NBA draft will be held on June 22 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Gueye is projected to be picked in the late second round, according to a mock draft on www.tankathon.com.
