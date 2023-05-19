Spokane police officer justified in firing round at 25-year-old armed with BB gun

A Spokane police officer was justified in shooting at a 25-year-old man who was armed with what officers believed was a real firearm but later determined to be a BB gun last winter in the Logan Neighborhood, according to a Spokane County news release.

The Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office will not file charges against Officer Garth Craigen for firing a round at Brandon Dozier Dec. 4.

“Officer Craigen feared for his life and the lives of other officers in the immediate vicinity,” the release said.

Police responded around 12:30 p.m. to a 911 call reporting a suspicious black Chevy Tahoe parked in the alley near 1203 E. Illinois Ave, the county said.

The caller called 911 again when a female occupant of the vehicle began yelling for someone to call 911. The caller told operators he could hear a male swearing .

Three police officers, Cpl. Matthew Stewart, Officer Bryan Weber and Craigen, arrived, the release said. Dozier and his passenger were located outside the Tahoe and the female began to walk east.

Weber heard Dozier say something to the effect of, “I’m going to die today. I’m going to die,” according to the release.

Dozier, who had a handgun in his hand, ordered the officers to stay away from him while officers ordered Dozier to drop the gun. Dozier instead walked backward while holding the gun down near his right side, county officials said.

Dozier then started walking toward Craigen, who ordered Dozier to drop the gun. Again, Dozier did not comply.

The release said Dozier then made a sudden movement toward a tree and a building. Craigen believed Dozier was seeking concealment from which to shoot at the officer.

Craigen fired at Dozier, who was not struck by the bullet, to prevent Dozier from shooting at him, according to the release. Dozier ran south and, despite a lengthy search, was not located.

The gun was determined to be a BB gun. However, officers believed Dozier was armed with a real gun and refused to drop the gun despite numerous commands to do so.