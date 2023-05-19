Stocks waver as traders weigh debt talks, Fed path
May 19, 2023 Updated Fri., May 19, 2023 at 2:52 p.m.
Traders pared bets on a Federal Reserve rate increase in June to 25% as Jerome Powell signaled a pause. Stocks fell amid a slide in banks and concern U.S. lawmakers are struggling to reach a deal to prevent a default.
The S&P 500 halted a two-day rally, failing to stay above the closely watched level of 4,200, as a Republican representative said bipartisan talks in Washington are on a “pause.”
When asked by reporters about new debt ceiling meetings, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy did not answer the question.
“With the walkout of Republican debt ceiling negotiators hindering chances for a viable conclusion before the upcoming X-date,” that would weaken chances for the Fed to raise rates on June 14,” said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at LPL Financial.
The $3.2 billion SPDR S&P Regional Banking exchange-traded fund slumped almost 2% on a news report that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told the chiefs of large lenders that more mergers may be needed.
Stocks are primed for a precipitous drop if the U.S. fails to raise the debt limit and delays government payments.
That’s the warning from a team of UBS strategists. Although it’s unlikely, if the U.S. formally defaults and delays all payments beyond principal payments for a week, the S&P 500 will fall as much as 20% toward 3,400, the team led by Jonathan Pingle said.
“At the moment, we see reasonable odds, roughly 50%, that Congress passes a short-term extension. However given the two sides ruling that out, our assessment could be very wrong,” said the strategists.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.