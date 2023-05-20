Adael Amador goes deep three times, Spokane Indians hit seven homers to rout Everett 13-5

Adael Amador and Yanquiel Fernandez led a power display and the Spokane Indians beat the Everett AquaSox 13-5 in a High-A Northwest League game at Funko Field in Everett on Saturday.

Amador hit three home runs – upping his season total to eight – and Fernandez added two as the Indians (20-15) hit seven out of the park in their fourth consecutive win over the AquaSox (17-20). Spokane has jumped into first place in the league by percentage points over Eugene (21-16) and has scored 44 runs during the four-game streak.

Lost in the offensive fireworks was a stellar performance by Victor Juarez on the mound. The 19-year-old struck out five and allowed one run on six hits and a walk over six innings. He threw 89 pitches, 51 for strikes.

Amador, Jordan Beck and Fernandez hit solo homers in the first inning of Everett starter Reid Morgan. It was Beck’s league-leading 12th of the season.

Braxton Fulford lined one over the left field wall in the third, his sixth of the season, and Fernandez added an RBI double later in the inning to make it 5-1.

Amador poked a solo shot to center in the fourth, Fernandez crushed a two-run homer to center in the fifth – his ninth of the season – and Amador pulled one over the right field wall for a two-run homer in the sixth.

Mariners top prospect Harry Ford hit a grand slam off reliever Tyler Ahearn in the eighth inning. Ahearn has allowed eight earned runs in 1 1/3 innings in the series with three homers against.

Streaking: Zach Kokoska drew a walk in the ninth inning and has reached base in 29 consecutive games.

On the mend: Dylan Moore, on injury rehab from the Seattle Mariners, went 1 for 3 with a walk for Everett.

Transaction: Before the game the Indians announced that Carson Palmquist was moved to the minor league injured list. There was not a corresponding move.