Court docs: Male shot twice sitting in parked car, driven to Logan Neighborhood Safeway for treatment

A male was shot twice while sitting in a car and was driven by a friend to a nearby Safeway to be treated by paramedics earlier this month in northeast Spokane, according to court documents.

The victim’s friend told police the two were parked in a Dodge Stratus around 7:30 p.m. on May 2 outside El Estero Apartments on East North Crescent Avenue in the Bemiss Neighborhood.

A man who the victim’s friend knows only by last name was sitting in the stairwell of the apartment complex, search warrant documents say. The friend told police the man yelled at him, asking what he wants. The friend replied he was there for a female, who police learned was associated with the man.

The man then got up from the stairwell, ran toward the parked car, pulled out a black handgun and fired two rounds, which struck the car and the victim in the back, the friend told police. The friend drove the wounded male to the Safeway on East Mission Avenue and North Hamilton Street where he called police.

The person who was shot said he was treated for his wounds at Safeway and then taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, documents say. A Spokane police officer said the victim was shot twice in the upper-right shoulder.

Julie Humphreys, police spokeswoman, said at the time the victim’s injuries appeared to be not life-threatening. The male was not in the hospital’s system as of Wednesday, according to Providence spokeswoman Ariana Lake.

A detective developed probable cause for two counts of first-degree assault.

It appeared the alleged shooter had not been charged as of Saturday night. He also was not listed in the Spokane County Jail.