District 8 track and field championships: Mt. Spokane boys, Mead girls earn 3A titles; Central Valley boys take 4A top spot

Mead girls track poses for a photo after winning the District 8 3A championship at Fran Rish Stadium in Richland on Saturday. (Keenan Gray/FOR THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW) Buy a print of this photo

By Keenan Gray For The Spokesman-Review

RICHLAND – “Memorable” is the way Mt. Spokane boys coach Danny Figueira described how this track and field season has gone for the Wildcats, and this weekend’s district meet was just another storied moment.

Two weeks after clinching the Greater Spokane League regular season title, the Mt. Spokane boys once again hoisted another team trophy on the podium, this time winning the District 8 3A Championship on another scorching Saturday in the Tri-Cities to conclude the two-day meet at Fran Rish Stadium in Richland.

The Wildcats scored 138.5 points, besting Southridge by 18.5 points for the title, as well as taking down the defending two-time 3A state team champions in Walla Walla by 33.5 points.

“Pleasantly surprising is probably the best way to say it,” Figueira said. “We had lots of potential in lots of different areas. We peaked at the right time of the season and kind of continued on the fly throughout the postseason. Hopefully we can continue that on next week too, but it was nice for our kids to come through today for sure.”

Behind the 138.5 points, the Wildcats secured four individual wins, a relay title and multiple podium finishes over the two-day stretch, with its top individual performance coming on the final day from Kade Brownell in the boys 1,600-meter during the hottest temperature of the day.

Following a second place run in the 800 the night before, the sophomore dropped nearly six seconds off his personal best effort from late-April to take the win in a time of 4 minutes, 12.92, defeating the top 3A 1,600 runner in the state in Walla Walla’s Brody Hartley by three seconds in 98-degree heat.

“I ran up next to Brody and I felt like I had so much energy,” Brownell said. “I was like, ‘I better go if I’m going to beat him.’…I figured I’d have fun today because I didn’t think I was going to qualify.”

Mt. Spokane collected wins from Zachary Travis in the high jump at 6 feet, 4 inches and the 4x400 team in a state-leading time of 3:19.71 on Saturday.

Mead’s Domnick Corley bounced back in great fashion a day after a disqualification in the boys 100 with a win in the 200, running a time of 21.49.

Evan Berg threw 170-10 to win the boys javelin for Mead.

University’s Dylan Schauble came out victorious in the boys ambulatory 200, running 29.48, with teammate Myles Wyatt finishing in third in 31.78.

The Mead girls won the 3A team title over rival Mt. Spokane, 109-98, behind a total of six wins, including a pair of day two individual wins from Charlotte Cullen and Dezlyn Lundquist.

“Everybody performed really well with less-than-ideal conditions,” Mead coach Dori Whitford said. “None of our girls went down and were taking care of themselves. Charlotte ran a PR, Raegan (Borg) ran a PR, 4x4 ran equal to their time last time…Dezlyn, not a PR, but today was about placing.”

Cullen, who won the 800 on Friday, won the girls 1,600 in a personal best time of 5:00.50, along with anchoring the Panthers’ winning 4x400 relay team to a time of 3:57.97.

“Biggest takeaway was really being dialed in,” Cullen said. “Even in the extreme weather, just have to dial in, stay focused no matter what and just go for it.”

Lundquist cleared 11 feet to win the pole vault, beating Walla Walla’s Kirsten Anderson by six inches.

University’s Addy MacArthur threw within five inches of her personal best mark to win the girls discus, throwing 133-3 to win her second district title of the weekend.

Mt. Spokane’s Dakota Lundquist ran a personal best 46.61 to come away with the win in the girls 300 hurdles. Karissa was victorious as well for the Wildcats in the girls 200, running 25.31.

Cheney’s Catlin Shaffer won her fourth wheelchair event of the meet in the girls javelin with a throw of 17-7. Ferris’ Jacinda Distel threw 29-11 in discus to win her third event in ambulatory.

4A

The Central Valley boys fended off Chiawana for the 4A title, winning by a margin of 135-129.5. The Bears collected three of its four individual wins on the final day behind strong field event performances from Brandon Gutzwiler, Canyon Smith and Rodney Minette.

“A really good group of kids that came together,” CV coach Chuck Bowden said. “That was the most fun in terms of watching them. Even with some of the setbacks today, it was a testament to them. Field event kids led the way.”

Gutziler took home the boys high jump title first for the Bears with a jump of 6-2, followed by Smith winning the boys javelin with a throw of 170, then Minette finishing it off in the boys shot put with a throw of 51-11.75.

Lewis and Clark’s Evan Bruce controlled the tempo of the boys 1,600, winning in a time of 4:19.66 for his second win of the meet.

On the 4A girls side, Central Valley was the top GSL team with a fifth-place team finish at 90 points. Nicole Bissell led the Bears with a solo-effort win in the girls 1,600, running 5:00.88, then anchored the 4x400 team to victory in 4:01.68.

Gonzaga Prep’s Rhyan Madden won the girls 300 hurdles in a time of 46.92, just short of her personal best effort by two hundredths of a second.