Fire destroys RV, garage; injures man in Chief Garry Park

May 20, 2023 Updated Sat., May 20, 2023 at 8:41 p.m.

A “fast-moving fire” engulfed an RV, destroyed a garage and injured a resident Saturday morning in the Chief Garry Park Neighborhood.

Firefighters responded to the structure fire around 5:45 a.m. at East Boone Avenue and North Smith Street and encountered the RV in flames, which spread to a detached garage, according to a Spokane Fire Department news release.

An accumulation of items surrounding the RV and in the garage impeded firefighters’ progress, the release said.

Three people living in the RV narrowly escaped the flames, but one of them, a man, sustained a minor injury while fleeing. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

The fire significantly damaged a substantial portion of the garage, which was demolished later in the morning because of potential danger to the public, according to the department.

The Spokane Police Department and fire department are investigating the cause of the fire.

The fire department urged residents to maintain a safe living environment, free from clutter and excess materials, to minimize fire risks and enhance overall safety.