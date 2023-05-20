Multiple weekend shootings in Philly leave 4 dead, and a 17-year-old in critical condition

By Dylan Purcell Philadelphia Inquirer

PHILADELPHIA – Multiple shooting incidents Friday night and early Saturday in Philadelphia left four people dead and five others hospitalized, including a 17-year-old who was in critical condition, police said.

A 21-year-old man who suffered multiple gunshot wounds was killed in a triple shooting on the 5600 block of Baltimore Avenue in West Philadelphia around 8:45 p.m. Friday, according to police. The victim was identified as Michael Goodwin, of the 1200 block of S. Greylock St.

The two other victims – a 17-year-old who is in “extremely critical condition” and a 16-year-old reported in stable condition, were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

It’s unclear what led to the shootings, police said. No arrests were made or weapons recovered at the scene.

Less than an hour earlier, a shooting inside a barbershop in the 2000 block of Kensington Avenue took the life of a 43-year-old man. The victim, Adinson Suarez-Marte, of the 3000 block of Hartville Street, was taken by police to Temple University Hospital for several gunshot wounds to his torso. He was pronounced shortly after arrival.

Police are seeking information on as many as eight men who they said were seen wearing dark clothing and masks. No arrests were made, or weapons recovered from the barbershop scene.

Homicide detectives are also investigating a suspected murder-suicide that took place shortly after midnight inside an apartment in the 100 block of East Roosevelt Boulevard. Police found the body of 29-year-old Katie Dales, who has been shot multiple times in the head. The body of an unidentified 27-year-old man was also found inside the unit, the victim of a single gunshot wound to the mouth.

Dales resided on the 7000 block of Glenloch Street in the city’s Tacony section. Detectives have recovered a weapon. The incident remains under investigation.

In the 5900 block of Pine Street an unidentified 38-year-old man was shot and wounded around 10:15 p.m. Police said they transported the victim to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was in stable condition. Officers of the Shooting Investigation Group have not cited a motive or announced any arrests. No weapon was recovered.

Investigators also are seeking two men in their early 30s following a dispute that led to the shooting of a 38-year old man. The unnamed victim was shot in the right foot around 2 a.m. in the 4600 block of North 5th Street. He was listed in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.

Just before 11 a.m. a 41-year-old woman was shot in the vicinity of 27th Street and Lehigh Avenue just before 11 a.m.

The unnamed victim suffered gunshots to the face and neck and police said she was in stable condition at Temple Hospital. Police say they’ve made no arrests. The investigation continues.

Through midnight Friday there were 155 homicides citywide, a 14% decline from the same date last year. While 2021′s total is higher, the homicide toll this year still ranks above all other years since at least 2007.

The 654 shooting victims this year through Thursday, while also historically high, is a 16% decline from last year, and 17% lower than 2021′s record-setting pace.