Prep roundup: University softball knocked off in district third-place game; Clarkston baseball eliminated at state

May 20, 2023 Updated Sat., May 20, 2023 at 9:11 p.m.

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s high school state and district tournament action.

Softball District 8 3A

Kennewick 3, University 1: Addy Schuldheisz collected three hits and scored the go-ahead run on a groundout in the sixth inning, and the Lions (15-8) eliminated the visiting Titans (17-5) in the district third-place game. Kaidyn Howard went 2 for 4 with an RBI for U-Hi.

District 5/6/8 2A crossover

East Valley (Yakima) 10, Shadle Park 3: Tia Ramynke hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning, and the visiting Red Devils (16-8) eliminated the Highlanders (18-3). Rachel Jones and Annabelle Moreno knocked in runs for Shadle.

Othello 9, Clarkston 0: Amarie Guzman struck out 12 in a no-hitter, and the Huskies (18-5) eliminated the visiting Bantams (13-11). Camryn McDonald homered for Othello.

District 7 1A

Deer Park 2, Riverside 1: Paige Hamilton homered and struck out 11 in a complete game, and the third-seeded Stags (16-4) beat the top-seeded Rams (14-3) in the district championship game at Mt. Spokane HS.

Olivia Oergel struck out eight for Riverside.

Riverside 10, Freeman 9: Lexie Repp hit a walk-off single with two outs in the eighth inning, and the top-seeded Rams (15-3) eliminated the second-seeded Scotties (16-7) in the district second-place game at Mt. Spokane HS to qualify for state.

Allison Lapano had four hits for Riverside, and Olivia Oergel struck out four over 5 ½ shutout innings of relief for the win.

Freeman’s Kaylee Ripke struck out 12 in a complete game and went 2 for 3 with a homer, four runs and three RBIs as the Scotties eliminated fourth-seeded Colville (11-12) in five innings in a loser-out.

District 7 2B

Northwest Christian 2, Colfax 1: Kaitlyn Waters hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, and the second-seeded Crusaders (19-2) beat the top-seeded Bulldogs (18-4) in the championship game at Merkel Sports Complex.

Katie Coriell struck out eight in a complete game for NWC.

Colfax 11, Liberty 0 (5): Harper Booth went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs, and the Bulldogs (19-4) bounced back to eliminate the fourth-seeded Lancers (15-9) in the district second-place game. Delaney Imler struck out eight in a five-inning complete game.

Liberty reached the elimination game by knocking out Chewelah (15-10) 7-1. Kariyah Strobel went 2 for 4 with a triple and four RBIs.

Baseball State 2A

Fife 8, Clarkston 6: Jack Erickson went 3 for 4 with four RBIs, and the ninth-seeded Trojans (15-9) eliminated the eighth-seeded Bantams (18-6) in an opening round game at Selah HS. Lance Heitstuman had two hits and two RBIs for Clarkston.

State 1A

Montesano 5, Colville 4: Bode Poler homered, and the fourth-seeded Bulldogs (22-3) eliminated the 12th-seeded Crimson Hawks (16-8) in a quarterfinal at Olympic Stadium in Hoquiam.

Ethan Redberg hit a two-run double in the eighth inning, and Colville beat Overlake/Bear Creek (19-6) 4-1 in an opening-round game.

Klahowya 12, Deer Park 3: Nathan Turk and Gabe Carpenter knocked in two runs apiece, and the third-seeded Eagles (24-3) beat the sixth-seeded Stags (18-5) in a quarterfinal at Foss HS. Braylon Dean hit a two-run homer for Deer Park.

Teagan Tobeck hit a three-run single in the fifth inning, and Deer Park beat 11th-seeded Toppenish (17-6) 4-2 in an opening round game.

State 2B

Adna 6, Chewelah 4: Sawyer Terry hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning, and the 11th-seeded Pirates (18-7) eliminated the third-seeded Cougars (18-4) in a quarterfinal at Mt. Spokane HS.

Nolan Jeanneret and Dakota Acosta drove in runs for Chewelah.

Brewster 8, Northwest Christian 2: Blake Burgett hit a two-run single in a five-run sixth inning, and the top-seeded Bears (24-1) eliminated the visiting eighth-seeded Crusaders (16-6) in a quarterfinal. Jacob Bell and Hunter Lindsey knocked in runs for NWC.

Kaden Van Dyke struck out five in a complete game two-hitter, and NWC beat ninth-seeded Ilwaco (14-5) in an opening round game at Brewster HS.

District 5/6/8 tennis

Boys: Singles- Vijay Lin (Pullman) def. Kaden Giles (Selah) 6-1, 6-3. Doubles- Kolby Uhlenkott/Kieran Hampson (Pul) def. Addink/Van Heusden (Ephrata) 6-3, 6-2; Aditya Bose-Bandyopadhyay/Mira Park (Pul) def. Roylance/Pruneda (Othello) 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.

Girls: Singles- Rhoda Wang (Pul) def. Leah Lewis (Ellensburg) 6-0, 6-0; Gwyn Heim (Pul) def. Lexi Diem (Eph) 6-1, 6-2. Doubles- Lotti Wolf/Kei Bromley (Pul) def. Evenson/Addink (Eph) 7-6 (3), 6-1; Ladd/Ladd (Sel) def. Diana Gutierrez/Lydia Nelson (Pul) 7-5, 6-4.