Record-hot day fails to dampen Lilac spirit at Torchlight Parade

The Spokane Lilac Festival float with Royal Court make their way along Washington Street Saturday during the Spokane Lilac Festival Association’s annual Armed Forces Torchlight Parade in downtown Spokane. (COLIN MULVANY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW) Buy a print of this photo

May 20, 2023 Updated Sun., May 21, 2023 at 9:31 a.m.

A record-hot day didn’t stop thousands of people from lining the downtown Spokane streets to take in fancy cars, high school bands and impressive floats Saturday night as part of the nation’s largest Armed Forces Torchlight Parade.

“We’re happy to get back to our normal operations out of COVID and have a fantastic parade even on a hot day,” said Sam Snow, president of the Spokane Lilac Festival, which hosts the parade.

The 90-degree high at the Spokane International Airport Saturday broke the previous record of 86 degrees set in 1928, according to Daniel Butler, meteorologist at the National Weather Service Spokane. The temperature dipped to 81 degrees at 7:30 p.m. in downtown Spokane, just prior to the start of the parade.

While the weather was hot for a May night, parade attendees said they favor it over a cold and rainy environment.

“This is great,” said Jeremy Kelly, who wore a blue Seahawks tanktop. “Couldn’t ask for better right now.”

Snow rode in one of the first cars to meander through downtown Spokane, starting at Spokane Falls Boulevard and Washington Street.

Dressed in a traditional purple Lilac suit, Snow sat in the back of a 1927 Cadillac. He said the nearly 100-year-old car was the exact one President Franklin Roosevelt rode in the 1930s at Glacier National Park.

Local law enforcement officers led the parade on motorcycles with their lights and sirens on. Festival queen Josephine Ortega and the six princesses followed shortly after, standing on a huge, colorful float and waving to the thousands of onlookers sitting on curbs and lounge chairs.

Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward rode through in a white Corvette.

Lisa Edwards, who watched the parade with her 10-year-old daughter, Hadley, said she and her family live downtown and wanted to be part of the energy.

“Spokane’s a great city and it’s wonderful having all these people downtown again,” Edwards said. “And the energy’s fantastic.”

Snow said he most looks forward to the crowds and the people of all ages enjoying one another.

“This parade is special, and it’s a ton of fun,” he said.