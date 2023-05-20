SFCC wins national theater award: ‘It was completely unexpected’

Lexi McFarlane and Jean Williams in the Spartan Theatre show, “Always Plenty of LIght at the Starlight Alll Night Diner,” one of 19 productions honored in the country with the Kennedy Center Citizen Artist Award. (Frankie Benka)

By Ed Condran For The Spokesman-Review For The Spokesman-Review

Sometimes small schools earn big results.

Spokane Falls Community College’s theater won a national award in April at the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival.

The Spartan Theater and Bigfoot Drama’s production of “Always Plenty of Light at the Starlight All Night Diner” was one of 19 productions in the country honored with the Kennedy Center Citizen Artist Award.

“For us to win this award, well, that’s pretty impressive,” SFCC Director of Drama Ashley DeMoville said. “It sets us apart from some of the folks who won the award.”

The majority of students who took home the prestigious hardware are part of four-year universities and masters programs.

A pair of SFCC students, Blythe DeWitt and Charlie Ladd, received the award for Distinguished Achievement in Stage Management.

“I’m so proud of Blythe and Charlie, but our students are getting this high level of support and opportunity,” DeMoville said. “Most students have to wait until their third or fourth year to stage manage a production.”

DeWitt, 20, was surprised to earn the award. “It was completely unexpected,” DeWitt said. “Stage management was a new experience. It was exciting to work on this production, and then to get the award is amazing.”

The Gonzaga Prep alum, who resides in Hillyard, will study theater either at Boston University or Clark University.

“I’m excited to be moving to the other side of the country in the fall,” DeWitt said. “I appreciate all of the opportunities I’ve had in this program.”

DeMoville, 40, who lives in Medical Lake, stressed that there are excellent opportunities at the community college level. “I think what we’ve accomplished proves that,” DeMoville said. “We also won this award last fall with our production of ‘Fire Dance.’ Community college is a great resource.”