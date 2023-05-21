Inland Northwest Golf 2023: A directory of courses in the area

Avondale GC: Hayden Lake, (208) 772-5963. 18-hole greens fees, through Sept. 18, $100, except Mondays at $50. 9-hole weekends/weekdays, $55. 18-hole non-Kootenai County residents, $120. 18-hole seniors (60+), $75. 18-hole juniors, $47. Members guest, $47. 18-hole cart fee, $35; 9-hole, $19. 18-hole cart fee (nonmembers), $40; 9-hole, $22. Tee times: no deadlines. (avondalegolfcourse.com)

Bryden Canyon GC: Lewiston, (208) 746-0863. 18-hole greens fees: $30. 9-hole: $19. Junior rate: free with adult round; unaccompanied: $12. College rate: $14 with ID, LCSC student/faculty: $7. Military rate (Tuesdays only): $25 w/cart. 18-hole cart fee: $16 per rider; 9-hole: $10 per rider. Tee times: no deadlines. (brydencanyongolf.com)

Chewelah G&CC: (509) 935-6807. Course open through Sept. 30 weekend/weekday (includes cart): 18 holes $77/$69; 27 holes $97/$89. Every day after 2 p.m. (includes cart): 9-hole $30, 9-hole walking $20; 18-hole $54. Seniors: nine holes $25, 18 holes $49/$42, 27 holes $59/$52. Juniors: free on nine holes with paying adult, 18 holes $49/$25, 27 holes $59/$35. Walking rates all season weekend/weekday: nine holes $25/$25, 18 holes $57/$49, 27 holes $67/$59. Tee times: up to 14 days in advance. (chewelahgolf.com)

Circling Raven GC: Worley, (800) 523-2464. 18-hole greens fees (with golf cart, GPS and use of practice range): Summer ( Through Oct. 1): Monday-Thursday: $159; Friday-Sunday and holidays: $179; replay (same day) and junior rate: $99. Early fall (Oct. 2-15): Monday-Thursday: $119, Friday-Sunday: $129; replay (same day) and junior rate: $79. Late fall: (Oct. 16-Oct. 29): Monday-Sunday: $79. Tee times: no deadlines. (cdacasino.com/golf)

Coeur d’Alene GC: (208) 765-0218. 18-hole greens fees: Monday-Thursday, $50, Friday-Sunday and holidays, $52; seniors, Monday-Thursday, $42.25, Friday-Sunday and holidays, $47; juniors $18. 9-hole: Monday-Thursday, $30.25, Friday-Sunday and holidays, $32.50, Seniors, Monday-Thursday $27, Friday-Sunday and holidays, $26.50; juniors $12.50. 18-hole cart fee: $36.50; 9-hole: $22. Tee times: Call before midnight one week prior. (cdagolfclub.com)

Coeur d’Alene Resort: (208) 667-4653. 18-hole greens fees: weekdays/weekends, May: $175; June: $225; July/August: $275; September: $250; October: $160. Resort rate without stay and play package varies on availability. Fees include cart, range balls and forecaddie (gratuity not included), sports massage and complimentary bag tag. (cdaresort.com/play/golf)

Colfax GC: (509) 397-2122. 18-hole greens fees, $28, college (ages 18-24) $25, junior $15. 9-hole: $20, college $18, junior $10. 18-hole cart fee: $30; 9-hole: $20. Tee times: weekends, call one day in advance; weekdays, no deadlines. (colfaxgolf.com)

Dominion Meadows GC: Colville, (509) 684-5508. 18-hole greens fees: weekends/weekdays $40/$35; senior and college: $35/$30; junior: free. 9-hole fee: weekends/weekdays $27/$25; senior and college: $25/23; junior: free. 18-hole cart fee: $20 per seat; 9-hole: $10 per seat. Tee times: no deadlines. (colvillegolf.com)

Deer Park G&CC: (509) 276-5912. 18-hole greens fees: $40 (sunset rate: $17, times vary); members: $37; seniors: $35; juniors: $16. 9-hole: $27; seniors: $25; juniors: $12. Afternoon special (after 2:30 p.m.): 18-hole adults/seniors/members: $35; juniors: $12. 18-hole cart fee: $18 per rider; 9-hole $9 per rider. Tee times: no deadline. (deerparkgolf.com)

Downriver GC: Spokane, (509) 327-5269. 18-hole green fees: prebook, $50, same day $47; 9-hole $31. Sunset rate (after 6:15) $25. Junior Nine- or 18-hole $15. Cart fees: 18-holes: $40 or $20 per seat; 9-holes: $28 or $14 per seat. Tee times: seven days in advance at 2 p.m. Unlimited pass: adult $2,300, senior $2,200, junior $250 (my.spokanecity.org/downriver)

Esmeralda GC: Spokane, (509) 487-6291. 18-hole green fees: prebook, $50, same day $47; 9-hole $31. Sunset rate (after 6:15) $25. Junior Nine- or 18-hole $15. Cart fees: 18-holes: $40 or $20 per seat; 9-holes: $28 or $14 per seat. Tee times: seven days in advance at 2 p.m. Unlimited pass: adult $2,300, senior $2,200, junior $250 (my.spokanecity.org/esmeralda)

The Fairways/The Plains GC: Cheney, (509) 747-8418. 18-hole: Monday-Thursday: $33; Friday-Sunday and holidays: $37; senior: $23; junior: $14. 9-hole (weekends after noon): $24, senior $23, junior $14. Military: 18-hole: Monday-Thursday: $27, Friday-Sunday:$31; 9-hole: Monday-Thursday: $19, Friday-Sunday: $20. Tee times: no deadline, dynamic pricing all the time at (theplains509.com)

Harrington (Wash.) G&CC: (509) 253-4308. 18-hole greens fees: Monday-Tuesday: $20, Wednesday-Friday: $30, weekend and holidays: $35; senior/youth/military: $25. 9-hole: Monday-Tuesday: $20, Wednesday-Friday: $22, weekend and holidays: $25; senior/youth/military: $20. Cart fees: 18-hole: $30, 9-hole: $20. Tee times: no deadlines. (golfharrington.com)

Highlands GC: Post Falls, (208) 773-3673. 18-hole greens fees: $45.95, junior $20. 9-hole: $35, junior $20. 18-hole cart fees: $19 per seat; 9-hole: $10 per seat. Twilight (after 2 p.m.): walking $39.95, riding: $54.95 Tee times: no deadline. (thehighlandsgc.com)

Idaho Club: Sandpoint, (208) 265-2345. 18-hole greens fees (all fees include range and cart): weekdays (Monday-Thursday): 7-10:30 a.m. private members only, 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. $89-$140. Weekends (Friday-Sunday): 7-10:30 a.m. private members only, 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. $109-$140. Tee times required. (theidahoclub.com/Nicklaus-signature-course/)

Indian Canyon GC: Spokane, (509) 747-5353. 18-hole green fees: prebook, $50, same day $47; 9-hole $31. Sunset rate (after 6:15) $25. Junior Nine- or 18-hole $15. Cart fees: 18-holes: $40 or $20 per seat; 9-holes: $28 or $14 per seat. Tee times: seven days in advance at 2 p.m. Unlimited pass: adult $2,300, senior $2,200, junior $250 (my.spokanecity.org/Indian-canyon)

Latah Creek GC: Spokane, (509) 448-1212. 18-hole greens fees: weekdays (Monday-Friday and after 3 p.m. weekends): $43; weekend before 3 p.m. $45; rate for prebook weekdays $47, weekends $49; senior rate on Monday-Friday $33, weekend $36. 9-hole: weekdays and after 3 p.m. weekends, $29; weekends $31. Juniors Nine- and 18-hole $13. College (with ID) 18-hole before 3 p.m. $29, after 3 p.m. $29. Twilight (Friday-Sunday and holidays): 9-hole $20. 18-hole single cart fee per golfer, $20; 9-hole $10. Tee times: no deadline. (spokanecounty.org/1141/Latah-Creek)

Liberty Lake GC: (509) 255-6233. 18-hole greens fees: weekdays (Monday-Friday and after 3 p.m. weekends): $43; weekend before 3 p.m. $45; rate for prebook weekdays $47, weekends $49; senior rate on Monday-Friday $33, weekend $36. 9-hole: weekdays and after 3 p.m. weekends, $29; weekends $31. Juniors Nine- and 18-hole $13. College (with ID) 18-hole before 3 p.m. $29, after 3p.m. $29. Twilight (Friday-Sunday and holidays): 9-hole $20. 18-hole single cart fee per golfer, $20; 9-hole $10. Tee times: up to nine days in advance. (spokanecounty.org/1210/Liberty-Lake)

The Links GC: Post Falls, (208) 777-7611. 18-hole greens fees: Saturday-Sunday $49 ($69 with cart); Monday-Friday $45 ($65 with cart); seniors/military $39 ($59 with cart); juniors $20. 9-hole: Saturday-Sunday $30 ($40 with cart); Monday-Friday, $25 ($37 with cart); seniors/military $21 ($34 with cart). Twilight (after 3 p.m.) $47. Tee times: no deadlines. (golfthelinks.net)

MeadowWood GC: Liberty Lake, (509) 255-9539. 18-hole greens fees: weekdays (Monday-Friday and after 3 p.m. weekends): $43; weekend before 3 p.m. $45; rate for prebook weekdays $47, weekends $49; senior rate on Monday-Friday $33, weekend $36. 9-hole: weekdays and after 3 p.m. weekends, $29; weekends $31. Juniors Nine- and 18-hole $13. College (with ID) 18-hole before 3 p.m. $29, after 3p.m. $29. Twilight (Friday-Sunday and holidays): 9-hole $20. 18-hole single cart fee per golfer, $20; 9-hole $10. Tee times: up to nine days in advance. (spokanecounty.org/1234/MeadowWood)

Mirror Lake GC: Bonners Ferry, (208) 267-5314. 18-hole: weekdays $31, weekends and holidays $33, juniors $11. 9-hole: weekdays $22, weekends and holidays $24, juniors $6. Cart fee: 18-hole $28, 9-hole $18. Cart trail fee: $6. Tee times: up to one week in advance. (bonnersferry.id.gov/mirror-lake-golf-course)

Palouse Ridge GC: Pullman, (509) 335-4342. 18-hole greens fees for residents (live within 40-mile radius): $66. Nonresidents: $120. Seniors (60 and up)/faculty and staff: $56. Students: $46 (Monday-Thursday $41). Juniors: $20. Twilight: $50. Nine holes: $50. WSUAA member: $64. All rates include cart. Tee times: up to two weeks in advance. (palouseridge.com)

Pine Acres: Spokane, (509) 466-9984. 9-hole: $12. Range bucket prices: 150 balls for $16, 100 balls for $14, 70 balls for $12, 30 balls for $6. (bit.ly/3fXDi7J)

Pinehurst (Idaho) GC: (208) 682-2013. 18-hole greens fees: $28; juniors $10. 9-hole: $18; juniors $7. Play all day Thursdays for $18, $30 with cart. Cart fees: 18-hole $25; 9-hole $15. (pinehurst.com)

Crystal Springs/Pomeroy (Wash.) GC: Pomeroy, (509) 843-1197. 18-hole greens fees: weekends/weekdays $20. 9-hole: $15. Cart path fee: $5. Tee times: none.

Ponderosa Springs: Coeur d’Alene, (208) 664-1101. 9-hole: $15; seniors/juniors/military: $13. Ten-play passes: $120 cash, $125 card. Pull carts only: $4. Club rentals: $3. Tee times: none. No dress code. (ponderosaspringsgolf.com)

Prairie Falls GC: Post Falls, (208) 457-0210. 18-hole greens fees: $40; seniors and veterans: $30; juniors: $16. 9-hole greens fees: $27; seniors and veterans: $18; juniors: $13. Cart fees: 18-hole: $19 per seat; 9-hole: $13 per seat. Trail fee: $13. Pull cart: $5. Range balls: small bucket (38-42 balls) $5, large bucket (72-76 balls) $8, jumbo bucket (165-170 balls) $15. (prairiefallsgolfclub.com)

Priest Lake (Idaho) GC: (208) 443-2525. Greens fees: Opening-June 10 weekdays: 18-holes $40, 9-holes $30; weekend 18-holes $55, 9-holes $30. June 10-Sept. 10 weekdays: 18-hole $55, 9-hole $32; weekend 18-hole $65, 9-hole $40. Sept. 10-closing weekdays: 18-hole $40, 9-hole $30; weekends, 18-hole $55, 9-hole $30. Holiday weekends: 18-holes $75, 9-holes $45. Twilight (after 1 p.m., cart included): 18-hole $50, 9-hole $30. Super twilight (after 3 p.m., cart included): 18-hole $40, 9-hole $25. Senior/military/student discount is 10%. Cart fees: 18-holes $17 per seat, 9-holes $12 per seat; push carts $5. Tee times: no deadline, but time availability varies. (golfpriestlake.com)

Quail Ridge GC: Clarkston, (509) 758-8501. 18-hole greens fees: $33. 9-hole: $20. 18-hole with cart: $50; 9-hole: $31. Tee times: up to two weeks in advance. (golfquailridge.com)

The Creek at Qualchan GC: Spokane, (509) 448-9317. 18-hole green fees: prebook, $50, same day $47; 9-hole $31. Sunset rate (after 6:15 p.m.) $25. Junior Nine- or 18-hole $15. Cart fees: 18-holes: $40 or $20 per seat; 9-holes: $28 or $14 per seat. Tee times: seven days in advance at 2 p.m. Unlimited pass: adult $2,300, senior $2,200, junior $250 (my.spokanecity.org/qualchan)

Ranch Club GC: Priest River, Idaho, (208) 448-1731. 18-hole greens fees $27. 9-hole $20. Twilight (after 4 p.m.) $17. Junior $10. 18-hole cart fee per rider: $15; 9-hole $11. Tee times: Holidays and weekends. (ranchclubgolfcourse.com)

Ritzville (Wash.) GC: (509) 659-9868. 18-hole greens fees: Tuesday-Sunday $22; senior (Tuesday-Sunday) $17. 9-hole: Tuesday-Sunday $15, senior (Tuesday-Monday) $12. Unlimited rounds (Monday) $10. 18-hole cart fee $20, 9-hole $10. Tee times: no deadlines.

Sandpoint Elks GC: (208) 263-4321. 18-hole greens fees: weekends/weekdays $37. 9-hole: weekends/weekdays $29; juniors $10. 18-hole cart fee: $37. 9-hole: $26. Pull cart: $11. League nights: Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 5 p.m. Women’s league at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Tee times: before 3 p.m. on league nights. (elkslodgesandpoint.com/golf)

Shoshone G&TC: Kellogg, (208) 784-0161. 18-hole greens fees: weekends/weekdays $27, senior (age 65 and up) $22, junior (18 and under) $19. 9-hole: weekends/weekdays $16, senior $13, junior $10. Thursdays (except holidays), all day $30 including cart. Veterans 18-hole $21, 9-hole $13 every day; Veterans play half price fee on Mondays. 18-hole cart fee, $27; 9-hole $14; push cart $10 for 18-holes, $5 for 9-holes. Tee times: call/online for tee times. (shoshonegolf.com)

St. John (Wash.) G&CC: (509) 648-3259. All-day greens fees: weekends/weekdays $18. Pull cart $3. Motorized cart $25.

St. Maries GC: (208) 245-3842. 18-hole greens fees: weekends $32; weekdays $27; juniors $13. 9-hole: weekends $20; weekdays $17; juniors $8. 18-hole cart fee $29; 9-hole $15. Senior Wednesdays: 18-hole $13; 9-hole $8. Tee times: no deadline.

Stoneridge GC: Blanchard, Idaho, (800) 952-2948. 18-holes: $65. $85 with cart. 9-holes: $50. $65 with cart. Junior: 18-hole $25, 9-hole $15. Twilight (after 3 p.m.): $50, $65 with cart. Tee times: month or more. (stoneridgeidaho.com)

Tekoa (Wash.) GC: (509) 284-5607. 18-holes greens fees: weekdays: $35; seniors (before 2 p.m.) $30; Military and college $30; juniors $21; Twilight (after 6 p.m.) $17. Weekends/holidays: $40; juniors (after noon) $26; Twilight (after 4 p.m.) $22. 9-hole greens fees: weekdays: $21; seniors (before 2 p.m.) $19, Military/college $19; juniors $17; Twilight (after 6 p.m.) $17. Weekends/holidays: $25; juniors $20; Twilight (after 4 p.m.) $22. Cart rental: 18-hole: $17 per seat; $22 for single. 9-hole: $12 per seat; $15 for single. Pull cart: $5. Tee times: none. (tekoacc.com)

Twin Lakes Village GC: Rathdrum, (208) 687-1311. 18-hole greens fees: $68 ($86 with cart), weekend fees: $72 ($90 with cart); seniors (Monday-Thursday) $50 ($68 with cart); juniors (under 18) $30 ($48 with cart). 9-hole: Monday-Thursday: $45 ($54 with cart), weekends: $49 ($58 with cart); seniors (Monday-Thursday) $36 ($45 with cart); juniors $20 ($29 with cart). Twilight rate after 3 p.m.: $54 ($72 with cart). Tee times: two weeks in advance. (golftwinlakes.com)

University of Idaho GC: Moscow, Idaho, (208) 885-6171. 18-hole greens fees: public $37 ($31 after 2 p.m.); students $24 ($19 after 2 p.m.); seniors/faculty/military $33 ($27 after 2 p.m.); juniors $10 (10 and under play free). 9-hole fees: public $24 ($19 after 2 p.m.); students $18 ($13 after 2 p.m.); seniors/faculty/military $22 ($17 after 2 p.m.). Cart fees: 18-hole $15 per seat; 9-hole $10 per seat. Tee times: accepted one week in advance. (uidaho.edu/golfcourse)

Trailhead GC: Liberty Lake, (509) 928-3484. 9-hole greens fees: adult $23, seniors $20 juniors $10, services $20, twilight (5 p.m.-30 min before dark) $20 ($27 with cart), offseason $15. Second-round fees: adult $9, seniors $8, juniors $5, services $8, offseason $5. Season passes for unlimited play: adult $805, seniors/services $700, juniors $200. Pull cart $5. Club rental $13. Power cart: 9-hole $18; 18-hole $36. Trail fee $8. Range balls: small $7, medium $9, large $11. (libertylakewa.gov/golf)

Wandermere GC: Spokane, (509) 466-8023. 18-hole greens fees: weekdays $36, weekend until 3 p.m. $40, $25 after 3 p.m.; seniors $32, junior $18. 9-hole: weekdays $28; seniors $26, juniors $10. 18-hole cart fee: $36; 9-hole: $18; pull cart: $5. Tee times: weekends, call one week in advance; weekdays, call one day in advance. (wandermere.com)

Rates may vary based on condition. Contact course for daily rates.