The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
81°F
Current Conditions
Broken clouds
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  Area sports

Inland Northwest Golf 2023: A directory of courses in the area

Avondale GC: Hayden Lake, (208) 772-5963. 18-hole greens fees, through Sept. 18, $100, except Mondays at $50. 9-hole weekends/weekdays, $55. 18-hole non-Kootenai County residents, $120. 18-hole seniors (60+), $75. 18-hole juniors, $47. Members guest, $47. 18-hole cart fee, $35; 9-hole, $19. 18-hole cart fee (nonmembers), $40; 9-hole, $22. Tee times: no deadlines. (avondalegolfcourse.com)

Bryden Canyon GC: Lewiston, (208) 746-0863. 18-hole greens fees: $30. 9-hole: $19. Junior rate: free with adult round; unaccompanied: $12. College rate: $14 with ID, LCSC student/faculty: $7. Military rate (Tuesdays only): $25 w/cart. 18-hole cart fee: $16 per rider; 9-hole: $10 per rider. Tee times: no deadlines. (brydencanyongolf.com)

Chewelah G&CC: (509) 935-6807. Course open through Sept. 30 weekend/weekday (includes cart): 18 holes $77/$69; 27 holes $97/$89. Every day after 2 p.m. (includes cart): 9-hole $30, 9-hole walking $20; 18-hole $54. Seniors: nine holes $25, 18 holes $49/$42, 27 holes $59/$52. Juniors: free on nine holes with paying adult, 18 holes $49/$25, 27 holes $59/$35. Walking rates all season weekend/weekday: nine holes $25/$25, 18 holes $57/$49, 27 holes $67/$59. Tee times: up to 14 days in advance. (chewelahgolf.com)

Circling Raven GC: Worley, (800) 523-2464. 18-hole greens fees (with golf cart, GPS and use of practice range): Summer ( Through Oct. 1): Monday-Thursday: $159; Friday-Sunday and holidays: $179; replay (same day) and junior rate: $99. Early fall (Oct. 2-15): Monday-Thursday: $119, Friday-Sunday: $129; replay (same day) and junior rate: $79. Late fall: (Oct. 16-Oct. 29): Monday-Sunday: $79. Tee times: no deadlines. (cdacasino.com/golf)

Coeur d’Alene GC: (208) 765-0218. 18-hole greens fees: Monday-Thursday, $50, Friday-Sunday and holidays, $52; seniors, Monday-Thursday, $42.25, Friday-Sunday and holidays, $47; juniors $18. 9-hole: Monday-Thursday, $30.25, Friday-Sunday and holidays, $32.50, Seniors, Monday-Thursday $27, Friday-Sunday and holidays, $26.50; juniors $12.50. 18-hole cart fee: $36.50; 9-hole: $22. Tee times: Call before midnight one week prior. (cdagolfclub.com)

Coeur d’Alene Resort: (208) 667-4653. 18-hole greens fees: weekdays/weekends, May: $175; June: $225; July/August: $275; September: $250; October: $160. Resort rate without stay and play package varies on availability. Fees include cart, range balls and forecaddie (gratuity not included), sports massage and complimentary bag tag. (cdaresort.com/play/golf)

Colfax GC: (509) 397-2122. 18-hole greens fees, $28, college (ages 18-24) $25, junior $15. 9-hole: $20, college $18, junior $10. 18-hole cart fee: $30; 9-hole: $20. Tee times: weekends, call one day in advance; weekdays, no deadlines. (colfaxgolf.com)

Dominion Meadows GC: Colville, (509) 684-5508. 18-hole greens fees: weekends/weekdays $40/$35; senior and college: $35/$30; junior: free. 9-hole fee: weekends/weekdays $27/$25; senior and college: $25/23; junior: free. 18-hole cart fee: $20 per seat; 9-hole: $10 per seat. Tee times: no deadlines. (colvillegolf.com)

Deer Park G&CC: (509) 276-5912. 18-hole greens fees: $40 (sunset rate: $17, times vary); members: $37; seniors: $35; juniors: $16. 9-hole: $27; seniors: $25; juniors: $12. Afternoon special (after 2:30 p.m.): 18-hole adults/seniors/members: $35; juniors: $12. 18-hole cart fee: $18 per rider; 9-hole $9 per rider. Tee times: no deadline. (deerparkgolf.com)

Downriver GC: Spokane, (509) 327-5269. 18-hole green fees: prebook, $50, same day $47; 9-hole $31. Sunset rate (after 6:15) $25. Junior Nine- or 18-hole $15. Cart fees: 18-holes: $40 or $20 per seat; 9-holes: $28 or $14 per seat. Tee times: seven days in advance at 2 p.m. Unlimited pass: adult $2,300, senior $2,200, junior $250 (my.spokanecity.org/downriver)

Esmeralda GC: Spokane, (509) 487-6291. 18-hole green fees: prebook, $50, same day $47; 9-hole $31. Sunset rate (after 6:15) $25. Junior Nine- or 18-hole $15. Cart fees: 18-holes: $40 or $20 per seat; 9-holes: $28 or $14 per seat. Tee times: seven days in advance at 2 p.m. Unlimited pass: adult $2,300, senior $2,200, junior $250 (my.spokanecity.org/esmeralda)

The Fairways/The Plains GC: Cheney, (509) 747-8418. 18-hole: Monday-Thursday: $33; Friday-Sunday and holidays: $37; senior: $23; junior: $14. 9-hole (weekends after noon): $24, senior $23, junior $14. Military: 18-hole: Monday-Thursday: $27, Friday-Sunday:$31; 9-hole: Monday-Thursday: $19, Friday-Sunday: $20. Tee times: no deadline, dynamic pricing all the time at (theplains509.com)

Harrington (Wash.) G&CC: (509) 253-4308. 18-hole greens fees: Monday-Tuesday: $20, Wednesday-Friday: $30, weekend and holidays: $35; senior/youth/military: $25. 9-hole: Monday-Tuesday: $20, Wednesday-Friday: $22, weekend and holidays: $25; senior/youth/military: $20. Cart fees: 18-hole: $30, 9-hole: $20. Tee times: no deadlines. (golfharrington.com)

Highlands GC: Post Falls, (208) 773-3673. 18-hole greens fees: $45.95, junior $20. 9-hole: $35, junior $20. 18-hole cart fees: $19 per seat; 9-hole: $10 per seat. Twilight (after 2 p.m.): walking $39.95, riding: $54.95 Tee times: no deadline. (thehighlandsgc.com)

Idaho Club: Sandpoint, (208) 265-2345. 18-hole greens fees (all fees include range and cart): weekdays (Monday-Thursday): 7-10:30 a.m. private members only, 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. $89-$140. Weekends (Friday-Sunday): 7-10:30 a.m. private members only, 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. $109-$140. Tee times required. (theidahoclub.com/Nicklaus-signature-course/)

Indian Canyon GC: Spokane, (509) 747-5353. 18-hole green fees: prebook, $50, same day $47; 9-hole $31. Sunset rate (after 6:15) $25. Junior Nine- or 18-hole $15. Cart fees: 18-holes: $40 or $20 per seat; 9-holes: $28 or $14 per seat. Tee times: seven days in advance at 2 p.m. Unlimited pass: adult $2,300, senior $2,200, junior $250 (my.spokanecity.org/Indian-canyon)

Latah Creek GC: Spokane, (509) 448-1212. 18-hole greens fees: weekdays (Monday-Friday and after 3 p.m. weekends): $43; weekend before 3 p.m. $45; rate for prebook weekdays $47, weekends $49; senior rate on Monday-Friday $33, weekend $36. 9-hole: weekdays and after 3 p.m. weekends, $29; weekends $31. Juniors Nine- and 18-hole $13. College (with ID) 18-hole before 3 p.m. $29, after 3 p.m. $29. Twilight (Friday-Sunday and holidays): 9-hole $20. 18-hole single cart fee per golfer, $20; 9-hole $10. Tee times: no deadline. (spokanecounty.org/1141/Latah-Creek)

Liberty Lake GC: (509) 255-6233. 18-hole greens fees: weekdays (Monday-Friday and after 3 p.m. weekends): $43; weekend before 3 p.m. $45; rate for prebook weekdays $47, weekends $49; senior rate on Monday-Friday $33, weekend $36. 9-hole: weekdays and after 3 p.m. weekends, $29; weekends $31. Juniors Nine- and 18-hole $13. College (with ID) 18-hole before 3 p.m. $29, after 3p.m. $29. Twilight (Friday-Sunday and holidays): 9-hole $20. 18-hole single cart fee per golfer, $20; 9-hole $10. Tee times: up to nine days in advance. (spokanecounty.org/1210/Liberty-Lake)

The Links GC: Post Falls, (208) 777-7611. 18-hole greens fees: Saturday-Sunday $49 ($69 with cart); Monday-Friday $45 ($65 with cart); seniors/military $39 ($59 with cart); juniors $20. 9-hole: Saturday-Sunday $30 ($40 with cart); Monday-Friday, $25 ($37 with cart); seniors/military $21 ($34 with cart). Twilight (after 3 p.m.) $47. Tee times: no deadlines. (golfthelinks.net)

MeadowWood GC: Liberty Lake, (509) 255-9539. 18-hole greens fees: weekdays (Monday-Friday and after 3 p.m. weekends): $43; weekend before 3 p.m. $45; rate for prebook weekdays $47, weekends $49; senior rate on Monday-Friday $33, weekend $36. 9-hole: weekdays and after 3 p.m. weekends, $29; weekends $31. Juniors Nine- and 18-hole $13. College (with ID) 18-hole before 3 p.m. $29, after 3p.m. $29. Twilight (Friday-Sunday and holidays): 9-hole $20. 18-hole single cart fee per golfer, $20; 9-hole $10. Tee times: up to nine days in advance. (spokanecounty.org/1234/MeadowWood)

Mirror Lake GC: Bonners Ferry, (208) 267-5314. 18-hole: weekdays $31, weekends and holidays $33, juniors $11. 9-hole: weekdays $22, weekends and holidays $24, juniors $6. Cart fee: 18-hole $28, 9-hole $18. Cart trail fee: $6. Tee times: up to one week in advance. (bonnersferry.id.gov/mirror-lake-golf-course)

Palouse Ridge GC: Pullman, (509) 335-4342. 18-hole greens fees for residents (live within 40-mile radius): $66. Nonresidents: $120. Seniors (60 and up)/faculty and staff: $56. Students: $46 (Monday-Thursday $41). Juniors: $20. Twilight: $50. Nine holes: $50. WSUAA member: $64. All rates include cart. Tee times: up to two weeks in advance. (palouseridge.com)

Pine Acres: Spokane, (509) 466-9984. 9-hole: $12. Range bucket prices: 150 balls for $16, 100 balls for $14, 70 balls for $12, 30 balls for $6. (bit.ly/3fXDi7J)

Pinehurst (Idaho) GC: (208) 682-2013. 18-hole greens fees: $28; juniors $10. 9-hole: $18; juniors $7. Play all day Thursdays for $18, $30 with cart. Cart fees: 18-hole $25; 9-hole $15. (pinehurst.com)

Crystal Springs/Pomeroy (Wash.) GC: Pomeroy, (509) 843-1197. 18-hole greens fees: weekends/weekdays $20. 9-hole: $15. Cart path fee: $5. Tee times: none.

Ponderosa Springs: Coeur d’Alene, (208) 664-1101. 9-hole: $15; seniors/juniors/military: $13. Ten-play passes: $120 cash, $125 card. Pull carts only: $4. Club rentals: $3. Tee times: none. No dress code. (ponderosaspringsgolf.com)

Prairie Falls GC: Post Falls, (208) 457-0210. 18-hole greens fees: $40; seniors and veterans: $30; juniors: $16. 9-hole greens fees: $27; seniors and veterans: $18; juniors: $13. Cart fees: 18-hole: $19 per seat; 9-hole: $13 per seat. Trail fee: $13. Pull cart: $5. Range balls: small bucket (38-42 balls) $5, large bucket (72-76 balls) $8, jumbo bucket (165-170 balls) $15. (prairiefallsgolfclub.com)

Priest Lake (Idaho) GC: (208) 443-2525. Greens fees: Opening-June 10 weekdays: 18-holes $40, 9-holes $30; weekend 18-holes $55, 9-holes $30. June 10-Sept. 10 weekdays: 18-hole $55, 9-hole $32; weekend 18-hole $65, 9-hole $40. Sept. 10-closing weekdays: 18-hole $40, 9-hole $30; weekends, 18-hole $55, 9-hole $30. Holiday weekends: 18-holes $75, 9-holes $45. Twilight (after 1 p.m., cart included): 18-hole $50, 9-hole $30. Super twilight (after 3 p.m., cart included): 18-hole $40, 9-hole $25. Senior/military/student discount is 10%. Cart fees: 18-holes $17 per seat, 9-holes $12 per seat; push carts $5. Tee times: no deadline, but time availability varies. (golfpriestlake.com)

Quail Ridge GC: Clarkston, (509) 758-8501. 18-hole greens fees: $33. 9-hole: $20. 18-hole with cart: $50; 9-hole: $31. Tee times: up to two weeks in advance. (golfquailridge.com)

The Creek at Qualchan GC: Spokane, (509) 448-9317. 18-hole green fees: prebook, $50, same day $47; 9-hole $31. Sunset rate (after 6:15 p.m.) $25. Junior Nine- or 18-hole $15. Cart fees: 18-holes: $40 or $20 per seat; 9-holes: $28 or $14 per seat. Tee times: seven days in advance at 2 p.m. Unlimited pass: adult $2,300, senior $2,200, junior $250 (my.spokanecity.org/qualchan)

Ranch Club GC: Priest River, Idaho, (208) 448-1731. 18-hole greens fees $27. 9-hole $20. Twilight (after 4 p.m.) $17. Junior $10. 18-hole cart fee per rider: $15; 9-hole $11. Tee times: Holidays and weekends. (ranchclubgolfcourse.com)

Ritzville (Wash.) GC: (509) 659-9868. 18-hole greens fees: Tuesday-Sunday $22; senior (Tuesday-Sunday) $17. 9-hole: Tuesday-Sunday $15, senior (Tuesday-Monday) $12. Unlimited rounds (Monday) $10. 18-hole cart fee $20, 9-hole $10. Tee times: no deadlines.

Sandpoint Elks GC: (208) 263-4321. 18-hole greens fees: weekends/weekdays $37. 9-hole: weekends/weekdays $29; juniors $10. 18-hole cart fee: $37. 9-hole: $26. Pull cart: $11. League nights: Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 5 p.m. Women’s league at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Tee times: before 3 p.m. on league nights. (elkslodgesandpoint.com/golf)

Shoshone G&TC: Kellogg, (208) 784-0161. 18-hole greens fees: weekends/weekdays $27, senior (age 65 and up) $22, junior (18 and under) $19. 9-hole: weekends/weekdays $16, senior $13, junior $10. Thursdays (except holidays), all day $30 including cart. Veterans 18-hole $21, 9-hole $13 every day; Veterans play half price fee on Mondays. 18-hole cart fee, $27; 9-hole $14; push cart $10 for 18-holes, $5 for 9-holes. Tee times: call/online for tee times. (shoshonegolf.com)

St. John (Wash.) G&CC: (509) 648-3259. All-day greens fees: weekends/weekdays $18. Pull cart $3. Motorized cart $25.

St. Maries GC: (208) 245-3842. 18-hole greens fees: weekends $32; weekdays $27; juniors $13. 9-hole: weekends $20; weekdays $17; juniors $8. 18-hole cart fee $29; 9-hole $15. Senior Wednesdays: 18-hole $13; 9-hole $8. Tee times: no deadline.

Stoneridge GC: Blanchard, Idaho, (800) 952-2948. 18-holes: $65. $85 with cart. 9-holes: $50. $65 with cart. Junior: 18-hole $25, 9-hole $15. Twilight (after 3 p.m.): $50, $65 with cart. Tee times: month or more. (stoneridgeidaho.com)

Tekoa (Wash.) GC: (509) 284-5607. 18-holes greens fees: weekdays: $35; seniors (before 2 p.m.) $30; Military and college $30; juniors $21; Twilight (after 6 p.m.) $17. Weekends/holidays: $40; juniors (after noon) $26; Twilight (after 4 p.m.) $22. 9-hole greens fees: weekdays: $21; seniors (before 2 p.m.) $19, Military/college $19; juniors $17; Twilight (after 6 p.m.) $17. Weekends/holidays: $25; juniors $20; Twilight (after 4 p.m.) $22. Cart rental: 18-hole: $17 per seat; $22 for single. 9-hole: $12 per seat; $15 for single. Pull cart: $5. Tee times: none. (tekoacc.com)

Twin Lakes Village GC: Rathdrum, (208) 687-1311. 18-hole greens fees: $68 ($86 with cart), weekend fees: $72 ($90 with cart); seniors (Monday-Thursday) $50 ($68 with cart); juniors (under 18) $30 ($48 with cart). 9-hole: Monday-Thursday: $45 ($54 with cart), weekends: $49 ($58 with cart); seniors (Monday-Thursday) $36 ($45 with cart); juniors $20 ($29 with cart). Twilight rate after 3 p.m.: $54 ($72 with cart). Tee times: two weeks in advance. (golftwinlakes.com)

University of Idaho GC: Moscow, Idaho, (208) 885-6171. 18-hole greens fees: public $37 ($31 after 2 p.m.); students $24 ($19 after 2 p.m.); seniors/faculty/military $33 ($27 after 2 p.m.); juniors $10 (10 and under play free). 9-hole fees: public $24 ($19 after 2 p.m.); students $18 ($13 after 2 p.m.); seniors/faculty/military $22 ($17 after 2 p.m.). Cart fees: 18-hole $15 per seat; 9-hole $10 per seat. Tee times: accepted one week in advance. (uidaho.edu/golfcourse)

Trailhead GC: Liberty Lake, (509) 928-3484. 9-hole greens fees: adult $23, seniors $20 juniors $10, services $20, twilight (5 p.m.-30 min before dark) $20 ($27 with cart), offseason $15. Second-round fees: adult $9, seniors $8, juniors $5, services $8, offseason $5. Season passes for unlimited play: adult $805, seniors/services $700, juniors $200. Pull cart $5. Club rental $13. Power cart: 9-hole $18; 18-hole $36. Trail fee $8. Range balls: small $7, medium $9, large $11. (libertylakewa.gov/golf)

Wandermere GC: Spokane, (509) 466-8023. 18-hole greens fees: weekdays $36, weekend until 3 p.m. $40, $25 after 3 p.m.; seniors $32, junior $18. 9-hole: weekdays $28; seniors $26, juniors $10. 18-hole cart fee: $36; 9-hole: $18; pull cart: $5. Tee times: weekends, call one week in advance; weekdays, call one day in advance. (wandermere.com)

Rates may vary based on condition. Contact course for daily rates.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Area sports

Most read stories