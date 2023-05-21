The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Spokane

Spokane Lilac Festival Torchlight Parade award winners include Freeman, Sunnyside, Prosser, local marching bands

May 21, 2023 Updated Sun., May 21, 2023 at 9:31 a.m.

Miss Cheney Rodeo Jordan Clark shows off her horse to spectators during the Spokane Lilac Festival Association’s annual Armed Forces Torchlight Parade, May 20, 2023.  (COLIN MULVANY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
Miss Cheney Rodeo Jordan Clark shows off her horse to spectators during the Spokane Lilac Festival Association’s annual Armed Forces Torchlight Parade, May 20, 2023.  (COLIN MULVANY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW) Buy this photo
From staff reports

The Spokane Lilac Festival Association announced awards for floats, marching bands and equestrian categories late Saturday night. 

Judging took place throughout the day and evening on Saturday, as thousands gathered in record heat in downtown Spokane to take in the annual festival

Award winners are as follows: 

Lilac Sweepstakes Award (Best Overall Community Float): Freeman

Queen’s Award (Best in population 500 to 2,000):

  • First: Kalispel
  • Second: Manson Apple Blossom
  • Third: Tekoa

President’s Award (Best in population 2,000 to 15,000):

  • First: Prosser
  • Second: Connell
  • Third: Deer Park

Grand Marshall Award (Best in population 15,000 to 70,000):

  • First: Sunnyside
  • Second: Washington State Apple Blossom Festival, Wenatchee
  • Third: Capital Lake Fair, Olympia

Torchlight Awards (for Best Lighting):

  • First: Sunnyside
  • Second: Washington State Apple Blossom Festival, Wenatchee
  • Third: Capital Lake Fair, Olympia

Richard Logerwell Memorial Community Award: Prosser

Richard Logerwell Memorial Northwest Hosting Award: Capital Lake Fair

Equestrian awards:

  • Royalty: Happy Canyon Indian Princess
  • Specialty: Ellensburg Posse
  • Community: U.S. Border Patrol
  • Pooper Scooper: Ms. Spokane Interstate Rodeo
  • Michael Dedmon Memorial Award of Excellence: Ms. Spokane Interstate Rodeo
  • Evelyn Jones “Best Overall Equestrian”: Miss Cheney Rodeo

Marching band “Life Gold Standard Awards”:

Bands receiving this distinction from two expert adjudicators are listed in alphabetical order. All bands that performed are eligible for this award, regardless of size. 

  • Central Valley High School
  • Cheney High School Band
  • Deer Park / Riverside High Schools
  • East Valley High School
  • Ephrata High Schools
  • Ferris High School
  • John R. Rogers High School
  • Lakeside High School
  • Lewis and Clark High School Band Cheer and Drill
  • Liberty High School
  • Mead High School
  • Medical Lake High School Band
  • Mercer Island High School Marching Band
  • Moses Lake High School Band
  • Mount Spokane High School Marching Band
  • Mountainside Middle School Band
  • North Central High School
  • Ridgeline High School
  • Shorewood High School Marching Band
  • University Cheer Team & High School Band
  • Wenatchee High School Golden Apple Band and Color Guard

The 2024 Lilac Festival Torchlight Parade is scheduled to take place on May 18. 

