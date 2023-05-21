Spokane Lilac Festival Torchlight Parade award winners include Freeman, Sunnyside, Prosser, local marching bands
May 21, 2023 Updated Sun., May 21, 2023 at 9:31 a.m.
The Spokane Lilac Festival Association announced awards for floats, marching bands and equestrian categories late Saturday night.
Judging took place throughout the day and evening on Saturday, as thousands gathered in record heat in downtown Spokane to take in the annual festival.
Award winners are as follows:
Lilac Sweepstakes Award (Best Overall Community Float): Freeman
Queen’s Award (Best in population 500 to 2,000):
- First: Kalispel
- Second: Manson Apple Blossom
- Third: Tekoa
President’s Award (Best in population 2,000 to 15,000):
- First: Prosser
- Second: Connell
- Third: Deer Park
Grand Marshall Award (Best in population 15,000 to 70,000):
- First: Sunnyside
- Second: Washington State Apple Blossom Festival, Wenatchee
- Third: Capital Lake Fair, Olympia
Torchlight Awards (for Best Lighting):
- First: Sunnyside
- Second: Washington State Apple Blossom Festival, Wenatchee
- Third: Capital Lake Fair, Olympia
Richard Logerwell Memorial Community Award: Prosser
Richard Logerwell Memorial Northwest Hosting Award: Capital Lake Fair
Equestrian awards:
- Royalty: Happy Canyon Indian Princess
- Specialty: Ellensburg Posse
- Community: U.S. Border Patrol
- Pooper Scooper: Ms. Spokane Interstate Rodeo
- Michael Dedmon Memorial Award of Excellence: Ms. Spokane Interstate Rodeo
- Evelyn Jones “Best Overall Equestrian”: Miss Cheney Rodeo
Marching band “Life Gold Standard Awards”:
Bands receiving this distinction from two expert adjudicators are listed in alphabetical order. All bands that performed are eligible for this award, regardless of size.
- Central Valley High School
- Cheney High School Band
- Deer Park / Riverside High Schools
- East Valley High School
- Ephrata High Schools
- Ferris High School
- John R. Rogers High School
- Lakeside High School
- Lewis and Clark High School Band Cheer and Drill
- Liberty High School
- Mead High School
- Medical Lake High School Band
- Mercer Island High School Marching Band
- Moses Lake High School Band
- Mount Spokane High School Marching Band
- Mountainside Middle School Band
- North Central High School
- Ridgeline High School
- Shorewood High School Marching Band
- University Cheer Team & High School Band
- Wenatchee High School Golden Apple Band and Color Guard
The 2024 Lilac Festival Torchlight Parade is scheduled to take place on May 18.
