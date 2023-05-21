Spokane Lilac Festival Torchlight Parade award winners include Freeman, Sunnyside, Prosser, local marching bands

May 21, 2023 Updated Sun., May 21, 2023 at 9:31 a.m.

From staff reports

The Spokane Lilac Festival Association announced awards for floats, marching bands and equestrian categories late Saturday night.

Judging took place throughout the day and evening on Saturday, as thousands gathered in record heat in downtown Spokane to take in the annual festival.

Award winners are as follows:

Lilac Sweepstakes Award (Best Overall Community Float): Freeman

Queen’s Award (Best in population 500 to 2,000):

First: Kalispel

Kalispel Second: Manson Apple Blossom

Manson Apple Blossom Third: Tekoa

President’s Award (Best in population 2,000 to 15,000):

First: Prosser

Prosser Second: Connell

Connell Third: Deer Park

Grand Marshall Award (Best in population 15,000 to 70,000):

First: Sunnyside

Sunnyside Second: Washington State Apple Blossom Festival, Wenatchee

Washington State Apple Blossom Festival, Wenatchee Third: Capital Lake Fair, Olympia

Torchlight Awards (for Best Lighting):

First: Sunnyside

Sunnyside Second: Washington State Apple Blossom Festival, Wenatchee

Washington State Apple Blossom Festival, Wenatchee Third: Capital Lake Fair, Olympia

Richard Logerwell Memorial Community Award: Prosser

Richard Logerwell Memorial Northwest Hosting Award: Capital Lake Fair

Equestrian awards:

Royalty: Happy Canyon Indian Princess

Happy Canyon Indian Princess Specialty: Ellensburg Posse

Ellensburg Posse Community: U.S. Border Patrol

U.S. Border Patrol Pooper Scooper: Ms. Spokane Interstate Rodeo

Ms. Spokane Interstate Rodeo Michael Dedmon Memorial Award of Excellence: Ms. Spokane Interstate Rodeo

Ms. Spokane Interstate Rodeo Evelyn Jones “Best Overall Equestrian”: Miss Cheney Rodeo

Marching band “Life Gold Standard Awards”:

Bands receiving this distinction from two expert adjudicators are listed in alphabetical order. All bands that performed are eligible for this award, regardless of size.

Central Valley High School

Cheney High School Band

Deer Park / Riverside High Schools

East Valley High School

Ephrata High Schools

Ferris High School

John R. Rogers High School

Lakeside High School

Lewis and Clark High School Band Cheer and Drill

Liberty High School

Mead High School

Medical Lake High School Band

Mercer Island High School Marching Band

Moses Lake High School Band

Mount Spokane High School Marching Band

Mountainside Middle School Band

North Central High School

Ridgeline High School

Shorewood High School Marching Band

University Cheer Team & High School Band

Wenatchee High School Golden Apple Band and Color Guard

The 2024 Lilac Festival Torchlight Parade is scheduled to take place on May 18.