Veterans set off on cross-country bike tour from D.C. to Washington state

Army veteran Britt Greene, of Tacoma, right, talks with Rep. Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor, near the U.S. Capitol before starting a cross-country bike tour from Washington, D.C., to Washington state. (Orion Donovan-Smith/The Spokesman-Review)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A half-dozen veterans gathered with their supporters outside the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday before setting out on a cross-country bicycle trip that will take them through the Inland Northwest and end at the Pacific on the Olympic Peninsula.

The cyclists will make most of the 3,700-mile trip on the Great American Rail-Trail, the flagship project of the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy, a nonprofit dedicated to turning unused rail corridors into trails. The group organized the ride along with Warrior Expeditions, a nonprofit that uses the therapeutic value of long-distance trips to help veterans transition to civilian life.

One of the riders is Britt Greene of Tacoma, who served in Afghanistan during her time as an Army chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear officer from 2008 to 2017. Greene said she had never done any long-distance cycling before signing up for the grueling trip.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to do something a little crazy and kind of take this leap of faith,” said Greene, 37. “I see this as this catalyst moment to thrust myself out of my comfort zone.”

Before they left on a route that will take them through 12 states – crossing the Washington-Idaho border near Tekoa – a few lawmakers joined the riders. Rep. Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor, represents the endpoint of the route in La Push, Washington, on the Pacific Coast, which he called “one of the most glorious places on the planet.”

“I admire what you’re doing and I think it’s awesome that you’re starting here in our nation’s capital,” Kilmer said. “I say that in part because what happens in that building over my shoulder actually really matters to those who serve and to those who have served. And this journey that you’re undertaking I think highlights the importance of making sure that if you serve our country, we have your back.”

Kilmer said that by working to complete the cross-country rail trail, “We’re not just connecting trails; we’re connecting people.

“As Brittany talked to me about the challenge that you’re going to face, I pulled the hammy just listening to her. I wish you all the best. I hope you have good weather, good safety and an extraordinary time.”