Locally: Greater Spokane League sends 14 players to Washington All-Star Lacrosse game

From staff and news services

Fourteen players will represent the Greater Spokane League at the Washington State All-Star Lacrosse Game after garnering first-team All-GSL honors.

Those named first-team All-GSL are:

Attackers: Carter Vaillancourt, jr., Gonzaga Prep; Hank Riddle, so., Mt. Spokane; Kanon Atwood, so., Gonzaga Prep;

Midfielders: Luke Miller, sr., Gonzaga Prep; Hudson Buth, sr., Mt. Spokane; Skyler Harty, fr., Central Valley;

Defenders: Jack Condon, sr., Gonzaga Prep; Jake Sparber, jr., Mt. Spokane; Cooper Brown, fr., Central Valley;

Specialists: Christian Preti, jr., Gonzaga Prep (faceoffs); Jesse Weiland, sr., Mt. Spokane (defensive midfielder); Jackson Crocker, sr., Gonzaga Prep (long stick midfielder);

Two goalies were named: Blake Davenport, fr., Mead and Caleb Ladyman, fr., Lewis and Clark.

Honorable mention went to Colby Price, sr., Mead (midfielder) and Kane Riffe, sr., Lewis and Clark (defender).

Basketball

First-year University of Idaho women’s coach Carrie Eighmey has announced her staff, with the addition of Arthur Moreira and Devin Eighmey as well as the return of Drew Muscatell.

Moreira will serve as the associate head coach, joined by Muscatell as the assistant head coach. Devin Eighmey will focus on recruitment coordination.

Moreira, a native of Belo Horizonte, Brazil, joins the staff after serving as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at the University of San Francisco from 2016-23. He is also an assistant coach for the Brazilian Basketball Foundation U19 National Team.

Muscatell, who enters his sixth season with the Vandals, has been an instrumental factor in the team’s success since 2018. He has been responsible for forward and post player development, most obviously seen in Beyonce Bea, a two-time unanimous first-team All-Big Sky selection.

Devin Eighmey follows his wife to Idaho after seven seasons at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, where he was also involved in recruiting.

Soccer

Incoming transfer Rajanah Reed has signed a National Letter of Intent to play women’s soccer at Washington State next season.

Reed is an attacking midfielder and forward from Glendale, Arizona, who has developed in the Utah Royals FC Academy system.

Reed competed for the Utah Royals in the U.S Soccer Development Academy after playing for the SC del Sol her first year in the league. In 2019-20, Reed scored 18 goals in 19 games, finishing second on the team to rising WSU senior Margie Detrizio.

Volleyball

Washington State has signed three players to complete the 2023 roster.

The Cougars will welcome fifth-year transfer Lana Radakovic (middle blocker) from UC Davis, as well as a pair of freshmen in Emma Barbero (libero) from Italy, and Lucie Blaková (middle blocker) from the Czech Republic.

Originally from San Francisco, Radakovic was a 2021 Big West All-Academic honoree in the classroom and started 41 matches as a middle blocker at UC Davis. She finished her UC Davis career with 1.62 kills/set and tallied 178 career blocks.

Barbero and Blaková headline the Cougars’ incoming freshmen class for 2023 and bring experience playing competitively both internationally for their home countries, as well as playing experience at the highest levels of club volleyball in Europe.

The three newest Cougars will complement the addition of All-Pac-12 outside hitter Iman Isanovic (Arizona State), and ds/setter Peyton Claus (Idaho) who each joined the roster prior to the start of the spring semester.

Hoopfest

Final registration for Hoopfest closes on May 30.

Those who wish to enter a team can go to spokanehoopfest.net. The Hoopfest website includes information for all aspects of the event.

Individuals looking to join a team can go to the Hoopfest Free Agent Forum on Facebook.