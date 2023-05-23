Five arrested in Colfax burglary at former hospital

By Emily Pearce Moscow-Pullman Daily News

The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office has identified five individuals accused of burglarizing the defunct St. Ignatius Hospital last week.

Sheriff Brett Myers said five Spokane residents were arrested Friday evening for felony burglary and theft. Deputies apprehended two adults for the alleged crimes: 20-year-old Donavan Hoffman and 21-year-old Malachi Beach. Three minors were also identified and will face charges. Myers added all five have admitted to taking part in the burglary.

The five individuals allegedly broke into the former hospital and stole about $3,000 in ghost-monitoring equipment, as well as clothing from its gift shop in the early hours of May 13. They also allegedly vandalized the institution upon their entry, removing wood to get into the hospital.

The long-defunct hospital is now used to host ghost tours.

Austin Storm, owner of the building, said staff didn’t realize the facility had been broken into until a ghost tour later that weekend. The equipment that was stolen would have been used for the tour. Haunted tours primarily fund St. Ignatius’ restoration projects, preserving the historic building for many to appreciate.

Myers said without the help of the public, and video surveillance, the case could have gone unsolved, especially because the suspects are from Spokane.

“We wouldn’t have had that swift of an outcome, or even had been led to those people, without a couple people in the community who identified them and good video surveillance,” said Myers. “We believe here in Whitman County that private property is private property, and that when people break the law they need to be held accountable. We’re happy to get that message out that Whitman County isn’t a place to do those things.”

Most of the stolen equipment has been recovered, said Myers, and was given back to St. Ignatius caretakers. Without the equipment being retrieved, staff would have had to repurchase items to support its ghost tours. Money used to replenish devices would have been drawn from the institution’s restoration funds, impacting future projects to preserve the hospital.