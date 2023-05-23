‘Growing evidence’ social media harms kids’ mental health, says U.S. surgeon general

By Muri Assunção New York Daily News

There is “growing evidence” that the use of social media by kids and adolescents could be detrimental to their mental health, according to the U.S. surgeon general.

Dr. Vivek Murthy is sounding the alarm about the negative effects of social media on the mental health and well-being of young people, amid what he calls “a national youth mental health crisis.”

In a new advisory issued Tuesday, Murthy highlighted the “significant” public health challenge posed by the use of social media by U.S. youth – specifically those between the ages of 10 to 19, who “are undergoing a highly sensitive period of brain development.”

“Nearly every teenager in America uses social media, and yet, we do not have enough evidence to conclude that it is sufficiently safe for them, especially at such a vulnerable stage of brain, emotional, and social development,” Murthy said in a statement.

While there’s still not enough evidence to determine whether social media is safe for kids, Murthy warned there’s “reason to be deeply concerned” about its possible harmful effects.

He urged policymakers and tech companies, as well as families of young people in the U.S., to take immediate action to “maximize the benefits and minimize the harms of social media platforms” and create “safer” and “healthier” environments for young users.

The technology does have some positive effects on children and adolescents, the advisory notes. It can provide access to a virtual space where users can express themselves and connect with others with whom they identify – which is especially important for “youth who are often marginalized, including racial, ethnic, and sexual and gender minorities.”

However, for “too many children,” their social media habits are negatively affecting how much they sleep and how they interact with family and friends.

Around 95% of young people ages 13 to 17 say they use social media platforms – with about a third of them reporting they use it “almost constantly.” Murthy expressed concerns about the harmful content to which they are constantly exposed. That includes “violent and sexual content,” bullying and harassment.

A study of U.S. adolescents ages 12 to 15 found those who spent more than three hours per day on social media faced “double the risk of experiencing poor mental health outcomes including symptoms of depression and anxiety.”

That is especially concerning since U.S. teens spend an average of three-and-a-half hours per day on social media, the 25-page advisory says.

Among the known issues linked to “excessive and problematic” use of social media among adolescents are “sleep problems, attention problems, and feelings of exclusion.”

“Different children are affected by social media in different ways, including based on cultural, historical, and socio-economic factors,” Murthy said in the report.

And while more research is still needed to determine the full impact of the use of social media by U.S. youth, “we don’t have the luxury of waiting years until we know (its) full extent,” he added while offering recommendations stakeholders can take to ensure the safety of young social media users:

Policymakers should take steps to strengthen safety standards.

Tech companies should be more transparent and develop products “that prioritize safety and health of kids.”

Parents should play a more active role in teaching kids about “responsible online behavior

,” and establish “tech-free zones that better foster in-person relationships.”