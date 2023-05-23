Police: Man arrested after exposing himself to multiple kids in West Central park

Spokane police arrested a man on suspicion of indecent exposure after he was suspected of showing his genitals to numerous children on Monday at a park in West Central, according to a release from the police department.

Multiple callers reported that a man, later identified by police as 45-year-old Charles Simpson, was “openly masturbating” in A.M. Cannon Park at about 3 p.m., Spokane police said.

The incident began when the man approached a teenage girl on a swing set in the park with his pants down and his genitals in his hand, a 17-year-old girl who witnessed the exposure said in a probable cause affidavit. Concerned for the safety of the other girl, the 17-year-old approached, the document said.

According to court documents, Simpson was saying, “Come over here … at least look at me.”

The man redirected his attention to the 17-year-old, who then called a co-worker to come get her and two young children she was with. The girl went into a nearby building to wait for her co-worker to get her, but Simpson allegedly hid in the bushes until she came back out, court documents said.

When the co-worker arrived at the park with a van, he saw the man with his exposed genitalia masturbating behind the 17-year-old and the two younger children, documents said. He saw the man continuing to masturbate on a bench in the park as a school bus drove by, court documents said.

A bus driver interviewed by police said that she was driving approximately 33 kids between third and sixth grades when she let about 15 children off of the bus on Elm Street, across from the park. The children walked past Simpson, who continued to masturbate on the park bench, court documents said.

The parent of an 11-year-old girl who arrived to pick her up from the bus stop said the man also approached her daughter and appeared to masturbate in front of her.

When police responded to the incident, Simpson told them he was waiting for a ride from a friend after his truck broke down. He said he had been at the park for about 10 minutes.

Witnesses identified Simpson as the man who was seen walking through the park and exposing himself.

Police arrested Simpson on suspicion of nine counts of indecent exposure and one count of stalking.

According to court documents, Simpson also has three felony and two misdemeanor convictions for indecent exposure. He also has two additional cases of indecent exposure pending a trial in Spokane County.

Spokane police believe there may be additional victims and witnesses. Anyone with more information is asked to contact Crime Check (509) 456-2233 and reference case No. 2023-20098199.