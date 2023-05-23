Washington State selected to compete in Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament

From staff reports

PULLMAN – Washington State has been selected to participate in the four-team Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament early next season, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced Tuesday.

The Cougars will meet Mississippi State on Nov. 18 in the opening round of the tourney, which will be staged at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The winner will advance to the championship the following day to face the victor of Rhode Island/Northwestern.

“Since my time coaching at Columbia (2010-16), the Hall of Fame committee has carried forward the sport and this event with prestige,” WSU coach Kyle Smith said, quoted in a release from the team. “This year’s tournament is no different and presents an excellent opportunity for our team. We’re honored to be included in a competitive field, and we know it will provide a great experience early in the season.”

The Cougars and Mississippi State will be squaring off for the third time. WSU is 2-0 in the series – the Cougars posted wins over the Bulldogs during early season tourneys in 2008 and 2010. WSU is 3-3 against Northwestern and 1-1 against Rhode Island.

WSU compiled a 17-17 record last season, bowing out in the first round of the NIT. Mississippi State went 21-13, ending its season with a loss to Pitt in the First Four round of the NCAA Tournament. Northwestern finished its season 22-12 after losing to UCLA in the second round of the NCAA tourney. Rhode Island went 9-22.

Game times and television broadcast details for the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off will be released later. Tickets for the tournament will go on sale Sept. 8 via Ticketmaster.