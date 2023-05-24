chron briefs

Trump lawyers seek meeting over special counsel actions

Former president Donald Trump’s legal team fired off a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland on Tuesday asking for a meeting to discuss what they call the “unfair” treatment of their client by special counsel Jack Smith.

As a legal tactic, it is unorthodox to seek a direct meeting with the attorney general to discuss investigations that have been handed to a special counsel to ensure quasi-independent management of politically sensitive matters.

Garland tapped Smith, a career prosecutor, in November, days after Trump launched his third consecutive bid for the White House. Smith is overseeing two distinct categories of Trump-related investigations: the first into how hundreds of classified documents were taken to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago private club and residence in southern Florida and the second into issues related to efforts to prevent Joe Biden from being certified as the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

Tuesday’s letter, signed by Trump attorneys John Rowley and James Trusty and labeled “via courier,” repeats a longtime mantra of Trump – that the Justice Department, even when he was the president, has been biased against him. A spokesman for the special counsel declined to comment on the letter, which Trump made public by posting it on social media Tuesday night.

“Unlike President Biden, his son Hunter, and the Biden family, President Trump is being treated unfairly,” the letter says. “No President of the United States has ever, in the history of our country, been baselessly investigated in such an outrageous and unlawful fashion. We request a meeting at your earliest convenience to discuss the ongoing injustice that is being perpetrated by your Special Counsel and his prosecutors.”

The letter does not specify what those alleged injustices are or even say which part or parts of the special counsel’s work they object to. But it was sent as grand jury activity in the classified documents case has slowed in recent weeks and amid speculation by some Trump advisers and outside observers that Smith may be getting closer to making a decision on whether to pursue charges in that case.

Mawar brings punishing winds, power outages to Guam

Punishing winds battered Guam on Wednesday as one of the worst storms to face the Pacific U.S. territory in decades struck the northern part of the island. Authorities issued warnings for flash floods and extreme wind and asked residents to shelter indoors.

“Many of us right now are feeling the full strength of Typhoon Mawar,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, a Democrat, calling it “a frightening experience that hasn’t been felt for over two decades.”

The eyewall – a ring of intense storms around the typhoon’s calm center – carried “destructive winds” of up to 140 mph across northern Guam as it crossed the Rota Channel, the National Weather Service said in a series of Facebook videos Wednesday.

“This is about as bad as it gets,” the Weather Service said.

The agency extended a flash flood warning covering all of Guam until 7:45 a.m. local time Thursday. An extreme wind warning for sustained winds over 115 mph expired at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday for the northeasternmost portion of the island, but typhoon conditions were expected to continue before gradually easing early Thursday. The warning urged residents to act “as if a tornado was approaching.”