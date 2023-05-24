Firefighters revive man in downtown Spokane apartment fire

Spokane firefighters rescued an unconscious man from a downtown apartment building that caught fire Friday evening.

The Spokane Fire Department responded about 5:45 p.m. to a report of smoke in the hallway on the eighth floor of the building in the 500 block of West Sprague Avenue, according to a news release from the department.

Firefighters located the unconscious man in the eighth-floor hallway. The person was treated and revived at the scene via CPR . He was then taken to a local hospital.

It appeared the man tried to put out the fire but was overcome by smoke, according to Deputy Chief Rex Strickland. Strickland said he did not know the man’s condition Wednesday, but it was “very favorable” Tuesday.

Meanwhile, firefighters extinguished a small kitchen fire in the man’s apartment, the release said. Residents have since returned to their units.

The fire department’s Special Investigation Unit is investigating.