The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
64°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Missing 11-year-old girl found safe, Spokane police say

May 24, 2023 Updated Wed., May 24, 2023 at 7:06 p.m.

Dior Work (Courtesy of Spokane Police Department)
Dior Work (Courtesy of Spokane Police Department)
By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135
Dior Work (Courtesy of Spokane Police Department)
Dior Work (Courtesy of Spokane Police Department)

An 11-year-old girl missing since Tuesday afternoon was located Wednesday and is safe, according to a Wednesday news release from the Spokane Police Department.

Spokane police officers working at a North Side park recognized Dior Work and contacted her, officers said. She was then reunited with her family.

Prior to being found, Work had last been seen around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday leaving PRIDE Prep, 811 E. Sprague Ave., police said.

Work also went missing over the weekend before being found, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety