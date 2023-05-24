Missing 11-year-old girl found safe, Spokane police say
May 24, 2023 Updated Wed., May 24, 2023 at 7:06 p.m.
An 11-year-old girl missing since Tuesday afternoon was located Wednesday and is safe, according to a Wednesday news release from the Spokane Police Department.
Spokane police officers working at a North Side park recognized Dior Work and contacted her, officers said. She was then reunited with her family.
Prior to being found, Work had last been seen around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday leaving PRIDE Prep, 811 E. Sprague Ave., police said.
Work also went missing over the weekend before being found, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.