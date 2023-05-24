Missing 11-year-old girl found safe, Spokane police say

May 24, 2023 Updated Wed., May 24, 2023 at 7:06 p.m.

An 11-year-old girl missing since Tuesday afternoon was located Wednesday and is safe, according to a Wednesday news release from the Spokane Police Department.

Spokane police officers working at a North Side park recognized Dior Work and contacted her, officers said. She was then reunited with her family.

Prior to being found, Work had last been seen around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday leaving PRIDE Prep, 811 E. Sprague Ave., police said.

Work also went missing over the weekend before being found, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.