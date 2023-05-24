Seasonal maps of Mount Spokane now available

From staff reports

From staff reports

The Friends of Mount Spokane State Park, in conjunction with state parks officials, are offering winter and summer recreation maps of Mount Spokane State Park.

The new maps feature updated trail information for all seasons. The winter side of the map includes information about the parks Nordic trails, snowshoe trails, snowmobile areas and uphill ski information.

The summer side features hiking trails, horseback riding areas and mountain biking trail information.

Both seasonal maps include topographical contour lines, trail numbers, trail distances and descriptions.

The organization teamed up with the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission to design the maps.

“Mount Spokane has needed an updated activity map for several years due to the increased use and new trail additions that have occurred since the last map was published more than a decade ago,” Rex Schultz, the volunteer coordinator for Washington State Parks, said in a news release.

Proceeds from the sale of the new maps will help to support the Friends of Mount Spokane in its mission to promote the responsible use of the park and its natural resources.

“The number of visitors to the park has skyrocketed over the last three years, so having an updated map will help in user education through informing about trail etiquette and proper trail use,” Jeff Gibson, president of the Friends of Mount Spokane Board, said in a news release.

The new maps will be available for $10 at the Mount Spokane and Riverside state park offices. They are also available at Spokane-area ski and bike shops, but the prices may vary.

Film festival set for Garland

The Spokane Riverkeeper will host the Wild and Scenic Film Festival Thursday at the Garland Theater in Spokane.

The doors open at 5:30 p.m. and films start at 7:30 p.m.

The Wild and Scenic Film Festival is a collection of films that showcases environmental issues, outdoor adventures and sustainable living, according to a news release.

The festival will feature several short films that highlight the beauty and importance of the natural world and the challenges faced by those dedicated to protecting it.

“This event is an opportunity for our community to come together and appreciate our waterways and the incredible value they bring to our lives,” said Jerry White, Jr., the executive director of Spokane Riverkeeper.

“It’s also a chance to have a great time, catch up, and celebrate the natural world.”

Tickets can be purchased on the Spokane Riverkeeper website for $15 or $20 at the door of the theater, located at 924 W. Garland Ave.

For more information, please visit https://www.spokaneriverkeeper.org/calendar/wildandscenic.

White’s river run comes to end

Spokane Riverkeeper executive director Jerry White Jr., announced that he will be stepping down from the organization this summer.

“Well, folks, it is time for me to hang up my oars at Spokane Riverkeeper,” White wrote in a news release. “Thank you for the overwhelming support and goodwill for our work, and thank you for the deep care and love you all share (and show) for the Spokane River.”

White has served as the leader of the organization for the past nine years. He wrote that he will serve as executive director through the summer but hopes the organization finds its new leader by 2024.

The organization has worked to protect the Spokane River since 2009.

“The watershed’s rivers are the soul of those communities through which they run,” White wrote.

White thanked the staff and board of directors, volunteers, friends and partners for their continuing efforts to support the organization.

“I am humbled and proud to have worked with you and for you, and shared your joys, frustrations, and successes,” he wrote.