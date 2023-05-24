Spokane teen girl found dead in Yakima County homicide
May 24, 2023 Updated Wed., May 24, 2023 at 8:17 p.m.
The victim in a suspected homicide whose body was found last month in Yakima County was a 17-year-old Spokane girl, deputies said.
KHQ, citing Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice, reported the deceased was Samantha Kalinchuk.
A property owner on the 600 block of Farm Lane near Mabton called the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office April 30 saying he smelled something foul on his property and then located a body, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
An autopsy conducted the next day determined the girl died from a gunshot wound to the head, the sheriff’s office said. Detectives are investigating the death as a homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (509) 574-2500 or (800) 572-0490. Tips, including anonymous ones, can also be called into Crime Stoppers of Yakima County at (509) 248-9980 or (800) 248-9980.
Tips can also be submitted online at yakima.crimestoppersweb.com.
