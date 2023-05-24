State tennis preview: Pullman boys, girls dominate qualifying to field big teams at state

Greater Spokane League 2A champion Pullman boys and girls tennis teams got the better of their Central Washington Athletic Conference foes at the regional crossover event at East Valley (Yakima) on Saturday, combining to qualify nine of their 11 participants for the State 2A tournament.

Defending girls state singles champion Rhoda Wang led the way, rolling to the day’s first victory, a 6-0, 6-0 win over Leah Lewis of Ellensburg. The Greyhounds’ second girls singles player, Gwyn Heim, boys singles player Vijay Lin, the boys doubles pairing of Kolby Uhlenkott and Kieran Hampson, and the girls doubles duo of Lotti Wolf and Kei Bromley all soon followed suit in posting straight-set wins.

The last match of the day was a back-and-forth battle that saw Pullman’s Aditya Bose-Bandyopadhyay and Mir Park bear down late in the third to overcome a net-rushing Othello pair 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.

The Greyhounds advanced five boys (one singles player and two doubles teams) and four girls (two singles players and a doubles pair) to state, Friday and Saturday at University of Washington’s Nordstrom Tennis Center in Seattle.

4A

GSL boys league MVP Tate Thatcher of Lewis and Clark qualified as the No. 2 seed out of the District 8 tournament – the only GSL boys player to reach the state venue at the Pacific Clinic in Kennewick.

Gonzaga Prep’s Juliet MacFarland earned the third singles seed, and the G-Prep doubles team of Carly Walton and Kate Palelek won the district title. LC’s Emma Chow/Saanvi Krishnareddygari are the alternate.

3A

Mead’s Elise Jones was girls district champ and top seed to state at the Vancouver Tennis Center. University’s Madison Orr is the singles alternate. In doubles, U-Hi’s Kailee Alteneder and Rebecca Coe earned the district’s second seed, and Mead’s Josie Kellogg and Lexi Mattox are the alternates.

On the boys side, Charlie LaSalle of Ferris is the singles alternate. Mead sent two doubles teams to state: Bryce Lind and Charlie Ring were district champs, and Drew Champlin and Andrew Parker are the alternates.

Other singles qualifiers

1A/2B/1B boys: Kyle Dillingham (Lakeside), Pable Iza (Riverside), Robert DeForest (St. George’s).

1A girls: Sarah Goodman (Newport).

2B/1B girls: Simi Sahota (Chewelah)