Supporters pack council meeting. Now Pride flag will fly over this Pierce County city

By Craig Sailor (Tacoma) News Tribune

FIRCREST, Wash. – An overflowing Fircrest City Council chambers was filled with rainbow flags Tuesday evening as more than 70 people turned out to support a motion to fly the LGBTQ+ Pride flag at city facilities. There were also dissenters.

The issue was whether the city should fly a LGBTQ+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer) flag at City Hall and the city’s new recreation center during Pride month in June.

Support for the flag was nearly unanimous among public speakers and the council – but not at first.

Council member Jim Andrews said government flagpoles should only fly the U.S., state and POW flags.

“That’s my whole deal here,” he said, adding that he had received many emails about the flag, “from both sides.”

“This is a very controversial issue,” Andrews said, noting the turnout.

Council member Hunter George said the issue isn’t controversial and should be a given in a city that is welcoming.

Some opponents to flying the flag were not necessarily against the LGBTQ+ community, Andrews said.

“They want people to be able to show who they are, what they are and how they are, but they don’t want it to be done on city property,” he said.

The other council members and Mayor Brett Wittner were supportive of the motion.

“Across our country, in our state, the LGBTQ+ community has and continues to face opposition and resistance from legislative actions, such as book bans, restrictions on gender-affirming care, and discrimination, prejudice and violence,” said council member Nikki Bufford.

Flying the Pride flag, Bufford said, was a way to show that Fircrest is a welcoming city for its residents, workers and visitors.

When public comment opened, which included 24 participants watching online, the first speaker of the evening, Fircrest resident Vince Navarre, framed the issue as a difference of opinion, rather than inclusion.

“I’d like to let you know that it is exclusive,” Navarre said of the flag and disputed George’s earlier characterization. “It doesn’t include everyone, it’s intolerant and it’s potentially divisive.”

Before he spoke, Navarre tried to get Fircrest resident and attorney John Cummings to join him at the microphone. The two men have a professional relationship, Navarre said. But Cummings refused to join him and could be seen shaking his head while Navarre spoke.

Later, Cummings spoke in support of the flag.

“I’m a proud gay man,” he said. “The resolution before you is whether to fly a piece of fabric from a pole which apparently scares a couple of you. Maybe you thought that by encouraging us to come again and again that would deter us. And so I’m going to explain to those who may vote against this why that’s not going to work.”

Cummings then gave a short history of oppression against LGBTQ+ people, including during Nazi Germany.

“And today, the Nazis are the villains of history,” Cummings concluded. “Their empire has crumbled. And we are still here.”

The motion passed, 7-0.