Catholics descend on Missouri abbey to see body of nun who is ‘part of history’

By Alyse Pfeil Kansas City Star

GOWER, Mo. – In eighth grade, Lily Myers chose Mother Teresa for her patron saint for confirmation.

Now 20 and going into her junior year at Kansas State University, Myers said most of the saints she has studied existed in “older times.”

But this week, she joined other Catholics who have traveled to a Benedictine monastery in the small town of Gower to see what many are calling a miracle.

The Benedictine Sisters of Mary, Queen of Apostles believe that Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster, who founded the religious community in 1995, is the first African American woman to be found “incorrupt” – or not decomposed after death. The discovery was made after her body was recently exhumed so it could be moved to an altar inside the church.

The Catholic Church has more than 100 “incorruptible saints” who have been beatified or canonized, whose bodies have been entirely or partially immune to the natural decaying process years after their death, the Catholic News Agency reported this week. Catholic tradition holds that these saints provide witness to the truth of the resurrection of the body. The absence of decomposition also is considered a sign of holiness.

The church has not determined whether Sister Wilhelmina’s case is miraculous or ruled it an “incorruptible,” the Catholic News Agency reported, and a cause for her canonization has not been sanctioned. But the sisters in her religious community and those traveling from near and far to see the body describe it as something extraordinary.

Myers and her mom, Mary, made the trip to Gower from Lenexa.

“It seemed super cool to see not only such a religious and holy woman and her incorrupt body and that miracle happening, but also happening so recently,” Myers said.

The Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph said “it is important to protect the integrity of the mortal remains of Sister Wilhelmina to allow for a thorough investigation.”

But that hasn’t kept a steady stream of people from visiting the abbey about 40 miles north of Kansas City.

“We’ve just seen a major increase in traffic headed out to the convent compared to normal,” said Jeff Gibson, who owns a beef shop a mile and a half from the abbey. “The gravel road just isn’t real highly traveled, but it has been lately.”

Sister Wilhelmina founded the Benedictines of Mary, Queen of Apostles. She started the community in Pennsylvania and moved it to Missouri in 2006.

According to an autobiography provided by the abbey, she spent her entire life devoted to her faith. Though she wanted to become a nun at age 13, she learned she had to wait until high school graduation. She took her vows at age 19.

Julie Entzeroth was among the visitors on Tuesday.

“This is part of history,” Entzeroth said. “This is like right here, this huge miracle, and God is clearly glorifying Sister Wilhelmina.”

Entzeroth said she brought a long list of prayer intentions, and believes Sister Wilhelmina can take them to heaven for her.

Wallace and Katy Boever came from Lincoln, Nebraska, after learning about Sister Wilhelmina from their daughter, who lives in Kansas City.

They also asked Sister Wilhelmina to intercede on their behalf.

“It’s an opportunity to lift up our prayers of thanksgiving, of gratitude, but also of petition,” Wallace Boever said.

Katy Boever said that in times like these, “We need a miracle.”

Winnie Gorman of Kansas City called it “a full miracle.”

“There’s just so much evil in the world,” she said. “And I think that this is like, you know, God giving us hope.”