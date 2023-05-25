Missing Spokane man found dead in Long Lake, police investigating
May 25, 2023 Updated Thu., May 25, 2023 at 8:53 p.m.
A 48-year-old Spokane man who went missing in March was found dead nearly two weeks ago in Long Lake in Stevens County.
A kayaker discovered Robert Rich’s body in the middle of the lake the afternoon of May 13, said Stevens County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Greg Gowin. Gowin said the sheriff’s office’s marine patrol unit responded and located Rich with no clothing.
Gowin said an autopsy was performed May 15 and the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as Rich.
Stevens County Coroner Ramona Colvin said Rich’s cause of death is pending.
The Spokane Police Department posted on its Facebook page April 20 that Rich had not had contact with his family since March 16, which was unusual. Police spokeswoman Julie Humphreys said the department is investigating Rich’s death.
