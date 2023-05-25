The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Two teens arrested after Greenacres Middle School vandalism

May 25, 2023 Updated Thu., May 25, 2023 at 6:49 p.m.

By Quinn Welsch quinnw@spokesman.com(509) 459-5469
Two 16-year-old boys are accused of vandalizing Greenacres Middle School after midnight Thursday, according to a release from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

A caller reported around 12:25 a.m. that two teens were loitering and may have smashed a door with a rock at the middle school, the release said.

A responding deputy saw one suspect wearing a black hoodie running from the area on the south side of the school where windows had been broken, the sheriff’s office said. Another deputy saw another suspect dressed in all black running north on Tschirley Road. He was detained.

Deputies later located the second suspect under a blanket on the front porch of a residence in the 500 block of North Corbin Road.

Deputies discovered graffiti spray -painted on multiple locations on the exterior of the school and three windows smashed, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies also discovered that items in one of the classrooms had been knocked over, indicating that the suspects had entered the school at some point.

Greenacres Middle School Principal Quinn LeSage estimated the damage to the school at about $2,000, the sheriff’s office said.

Both suspects were booked into Spokane County Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief and second-degree burglary.

