Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy makes surprise commencement address at Johns Hopkins
May 25, 2023 Updated Thu., May 25, 2023 at 4:29 p.m.
BALTIMORE — The Johns Hopkins University celebrated its commencement ceremony Thursday morning with a surprise speech from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy via livestream, the university said.
University President Ron Daniels gave Zelenskyy an honorary doctorate degree. The Class of 2023 offered him a standing ovation after the address, which lasted about 10 minutes.
Zelenskyy became president of Ukraine in 2019, and his country’s war with Russia has made him even more of a prominent global figure.
Zelenskyy spoke to the graduates with a message on time, which he called “the most valuable resource on the planet.”
