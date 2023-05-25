The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Nation/World

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy makes surprise commencement address at Johns Hopkins

May 25, 2023 Updated Thu., May 25, 2023 at 4:29 p.m.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a press conference, following the conclusion of the G7 Summit Leaders' Meeting on May 21, 2023, in Hiroshima, Japan.   (Louise Delmotte/Pool/Getty Images North America/TNS)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a press conference, following the conclusion of the G7 Summit Leaders' Meeting on May 21, 2023, in Hiroshima, Japan.   (Louise Delmotte/Pool/Getty Images North America/TNS)
By Sabrina LeBoeuf The Baltimore Sun

BALTIMORE — The Johns Hopkins University celebrated its commencement ceremony Thursday morning with a surprise speech from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy via livestream, the university said.

University President Ron Daniels gave Zelenskyy an honorary doctorate degree. The Class of 2023 offered him a standing ovation after the address, which lasted about 10 minutes.

Zelenskyy became president of Ukraine in 2019, and his country’s war with Russia has made him even more of a prominent global figure.

Zelenskyy spoke to the graduates with a message on time, which he called “the most valuable resource on the planet.”

