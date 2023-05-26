All major roads in Yellowstone National Park are now open

From staff and wire reports

As of Friday, all major road segments in Yellowstone National Park are open, ABC Fox Montana reports.

Canyon Village to Tower Fall, Dunraven Pass, opened Friday to regular vehicles for the season.

Depending on weather conditions, parkgoers have until Nov. 1 when most roads in the park will be closed to regular vehicles until late April next year, ABC Fox Montana reported.

If you’re planning a trip to Yellowstone, you should anticipate possible road closures, however. Due to high snowpack, the developed area at Lewis Lake will temporarily remain closed to all vehicle traffic, including the boat ramp, picnic area and restrooms. Park staff will reopen the area when conditions allow, the National Park Service said.

For up-to-date information, check out the live road status map at www.nps.gov/yell/planyourvisit/parkroads.htm, call (307) 344-2117 or sign up to receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting “82190” to 888-777.