All major roads in Yellowstone National Park are now open
May 26, 2023 Updated Fri., May 26, 2023 at 9:10 p.m.
From staff and wire reports
As of Friday, all major road segments in Yellowstone National Park are open, ABC Fox Montana reports.
Canyon Village to Tower Fall, Dunraven Pass, opened Friday to regular vehicles for the season.
Depending on weather conditions, parkgoers have until Nov. 1 when most roads in the park will be closed to regular vehicles until late April next year, ABC Fox Montana reported.
If you’re planning a trip to Yellowstone, you should anticipate possible road closures, however. Due to high snowpack, the developed area at Lewis Lake will temporarily remain closed to all vehicle traffic, including the boat ramp, picnic area and restrooms. Park staff will reopen the area when conditions allow, the National Park Service said.
For up-to-date information, check out the live road status map at www.nps.gov/yell/planyourvisit/parkroads.htm, call (307) 344-2117 or sign up to receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting “82190” to 888-777.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.