Deputies seeking arson suspect after fire near Bonney Lake burns mobile home, cars

By Peter Talbot News Tribune</p><p>(Tacoma, Wash.)

Detectives are investigating as arson a fire that broke out Friday morning at a mobile home southeast of Bonney Lake, according to the Sheriff’s Department. Officials said incident was suspected to be domestic violence.

The fire was reported shortly before 5:40 a.m. in the 22400 block of 127th Street East. Fire crews arrived to find flames had spread through the home, and firefighters began dousing it with water from outside, East Pierce Fire & Rescue said on Twitter. Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Sgt. Darren Moss said the fire destroyed a garage with a motorcycle and Jeep inside, and the mobile home was a loss. Two more vehicles and a camper also burned. No injuries were reported.

A dispute between a woman and a man might have led to the fire being set, according to Moss. He said the man had been staying at the home to work on a vehicle for a resident. His girlfriend came over Thursday night, and she was reportedly told to leave. Moss said she returned Friday morning and pounded on the door. She was told to leave again, and she reportedly made a comment about burning the house or the garage down.

“A few moments later they heard a boom,” Moss said. “They went outside, the garage is on fire. The whole house ends up being engulfed.”

The explosion might have been from a propane tank, East Pierce Fire & Rescue wrote on Twitter. Spokesperson Dina Sutherland said several people evacuated the camper before firefighters arrived. The Pierce County fire marshal and Sheriff’s Department detectives are investigating. Moss said detectives have surveillance video of the suspect walking away from the home right after the fire was started.

This story was originally published May 26, 2023, 8:12 AM.